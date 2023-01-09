Heart Failure Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Tenax Therapeutics, Novartis Ag, Bayer Ag, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Company

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Heart Failure Market by Type (Acute Heart Failure and Chronic Heart Failure) and by Therapeutic Drugs (Cardiac Glycosides, Sympathomimetic Agents, Phosphodiesterase III inhibitors, Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonist, Vasodilators, and Beta-Blockers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Heart Failure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 9.31 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the heart failure market is the rising prevalence of heart failure caused by an unhealthy lifestyle in the expanding population. The ageing population, which has a higher risk of developing heart disease and other chronic illnesses like diabetes, also raises the likelihood of organ failure, which boosts the heart failure market's income. The heart failure market is experiencing revenue growth thanks to technological developments in the treatment of heart failure and an increase in research and drug development for the condition.

The global market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, therapeutic drugs, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Therapeutic Drugs Segmentation’

Based on therapeutic drugs, the global heart failure market is divided into:

Cardiac Glycosides

Sympathomimetic Agents

Phosphodiesterase Iii Inhibitors

Diuretics

Aldosterone Antagonists

Vasodilators

Beta-Blockers

The most popular heart failure medication is a beta-blocker. It lowers blood pressure by causing the heart rate to slow down. As a result, the beta-blocker market segment dominates the overall heart failure market. Whereas the diuretic segment being the first line of treatment remains the mature shareholder of the global heart failure market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global heart failure market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World.

Over the projected period, the market for heart failure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. Other factors driving the market's revenue growth in the area include an increase in the number of heart failure patients, government activities to raise public awareness, and a rise in treatment demand. Another aspect that is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the future revenue growth of the heart failure market is the existence of a sizable population.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global heart failure market are:

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tenax Therapeutics

Eli Lilly And Company

Novartis Ag

Bayer Ag

Astrazeneca

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 9.31 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered type, therapeutic drugs, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

