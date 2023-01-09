Paperclip Inc. Sponsors FSI OneVoice 2023

Paperclip Chief Revenue Officer to speak on cybersecurity panel

/EIN News/ -- HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PCPJ) has announced its sponsorship of Financial Services Institute (FSI) OneVoice 2023 Conference, where its Chief Revenue Officer and cybersecurity expert Chad F. Walter will participate as a panelist on the “Cybersecurity Defense Strategy: To Build or To Buy?” panel on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Palm Desert, CA.

FSI OneVoice is the annual in-person gathering for independent financial services firm executives. Education and networking sessions are specifically designed for CEOs, senior executives, managers and employees of independent financial services firms.

“We are honored that our CRO was chosen to represent us at FSI OneVoice for an important discussion about future cybersecurity challenges in financial services industry,” said William Weiss, CEO, Paperclip, Inc. “Chad is joined by other distinguished panelists in this space for what is expected to be a lively and enlightening discussion.”

The Cybersecurity Panel will address how the landscape of cybersecurity is rapidly evolving and discuss the important decisions firms must make when it comes to protecting their clients and assets. The goal of the panel discussion is to provide experienced feedback related to questions including, should a firm build its own solution, outsource to vendors, or use a hybrid model? Attendees will hear from industry experts about the benefits and drawbacks of each approach and leave with an understanding of which approach might be right for their firm.

Mr. Walter joined Paperclip in June of 2022 and serves as the Chief Revenue Officer focused on the launch of Paperclip’s new SAFE solution. His responsibilities include leading the Paperclip SAFE® solution Sales and Marketing initiatives through strategic growth, goal attainment, sales channel development, and new client acquisitions. Prior to joining Paperclip, Chad was the VP, Sales and Marketing for IGI Cybersecurity, VP Business Development for GreyCastle Security, and the founder of CF Walter Consulting. Chad has worked in various leadership roles within cybersecurity, technology, and globalization for more than 20 years.

In September 2022, Paperclip launched Paperclip SAFE®, a breakthrough, real-time encryption-in-use solution specifically designed to prevent data theft and ransomware attacks, both on premise and in the cloud. The solution -- trusted by Paperclip, Inc. for more than two years to keep its Fortune 1000 client’s data secure – does so using encryption-in-use technology.

According to Gartner Group, “traditional data-at-rest encryption, as commonly implemented, does not provide strong protection against theft and data breaches. It is incapable of securing data in use and data-sharing scenarios.”

Paperclip SAFE allows every organization, in every sector, to finally and permanently realize the true potential of their stored information. It is the ultimate unification of unbreakable security with unparalleled access, millisecond search/retrieval speed and ease. Designed for any company that stores substantial amounts of data, Paperclip SAFE is easy to implement, leveraging the SaaS approach to delivery and simple API integration. For more on Paperclip SAFE, visit paperclip.com/solutions/safe/.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is an established software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure content capture, processing, security, and storage of sensitive content for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle. Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit Paperclip.com.

About Financial Services Institute (FSI)

The Financial Services Institute (FSI) has a clear mission to ensure that all individuals have access to competent and affordable financial advice, products and services delivered by a growing network of independent financial advisors and independent financial services firms.

FSI works to create a healthier, more business-friendly regulatory environment for members, the independent financial services firms and independent financial advisors who provide affordable, unbiased advice to hard-working Main Street Americans. For more information, visit Financialservices.org

