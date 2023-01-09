Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,959 in the last 365 days.

Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list for third consecutive year

Company’s commitment to sustainability, social causes drives recognition

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Alliant Energy has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Alliant Energy was recognized as a top-25 company in the energy and utility industry based on a combination of its environmental, social and governance scores. This ranking accounts for the progress made in renewable energy, inclusivity in the workplace and social causes.

“Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve our customers and build stronger communities, we’re trying to make decisions to be more sustainable and create an inclusive workplace,” said Barbara Tormaschy, senior vice president of sustainability and regulatory strategy at Alliant Energy. “We’re pleased to be honored for the third straight year as one of America’s most responsible companies. It’s a testament to our employees and the work we do every day to create a better tomorrow.”

Alliant Energy’s efforts to create an inclusive workplace have focused on reducing bias, building diverse teams and listening and acting on employee feedback. Since 2019, Alliant Energy’s stock has been included on Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes companies for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Additionally, since 2017, Alliant Energy has earned a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index of best places to work for LGBTQ+ employees.

Newsweek’s ranking reflects Alliant Energy’s environmental efforts to build a better tomorrow, including the progress the company has made to date on its Clean Energy Blueprint, a roadmap to accelerate its transition to cleaner energy. Additionally, Alliant Energy works to build equitable and resilient communities as featured in its 2022 Responsibility Report.

The America’s Most Responsible Companies list is based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of 11,000 U.S. citizens. The list, presented by Newsweek and Statistic Inc., spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States. To view the complete list, visit newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

Media Contact: Chris Caporale (608) 458-3146

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list for third consecutive year

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.