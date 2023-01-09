Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,652 in the last 365 days.

Leading Delaware Bankruptcy Attorney Blake Cleary Joins Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that M. Blake Cleary, a Delaware bankruptcy attorney with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the firm as a partner and will serve as co-head of the firm’s bankruptcy practice.

Cleary represents clients in all aspects of corporate restructuring, including debtors, creditors and purchasers in the Chapter 11 reorganization process. He was recently featured in Chambers USA among listed Delaware bankruptcy practitioners, where commentators noted, “he always finds a path out of the trickiest of situations – he works tirelessly to find creative solutions.”

“Blake is a great addition to our bankruptcy team,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, chair of Potter Anderson. “Blake represents a unique opportunity to add a nationally known practitioner who focuses on company-side engagements at a time when key indicators point to a growth period in bankruptcy practice.”

Cleary has been ranked as a Top Bankruptcy Lawyer by The Deal for 13 years running and included in The Best Lawyers in America for bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights in Wilmington, Del. for the last nine years.

“Blake’s extensive bankruptcy experience is a natural complement to our existing practice,” said Jeremy Ryan, chair of Potter Anderson’s General Litigation Group. “Growing the debtor practice has been an area of focus for the firm over the past five years and adding Blake with his debtor-oriented practice was a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that development.”

Cleary is a member of several local and national professional associations, including the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Turnaround Management Association, the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors, the Delaware Bankruptcy American Inn of Court, the American Bar Association and the Delaware State Bar Association. Cleary received his J.D. from Widener University Delaware Law School and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve my clients from one of the leading firms in Delaware,” said Cleary. “Potter Anderson is already known for the high quality of its lawyers and superior client service. I’m confident that adding my experience to its well-established team will enhance the firm’s expertise and create a win-win for our clients going forward.”

ABOUT POTTER ANDERSON & CORROON LLP
Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing specialized legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, restructuring/bankruptcy, healthcare, and labor and employment. For more information, visit https://www.potteranderson.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Martin Stein
Matter Communications
Cell: 702-285-2873
potteranderson@matternow.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Leading Delaware Bankruptcy Attorney Blake Cleary Joins Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.