StorageVault Announces Successful Closing of $150 Million Financing of 5.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced offering of convertible senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotia Capital Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (together with Scotia Capital Inc., the “Underwriters”) on a bought deal basis (the “Offering”). A total of $100 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were issued at a price of $1,000 per Debenture under the Offering. StorageVault has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, StorageVault completed its previously announced private placement of $50 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures to an institutional investor under the same terms and conditions as the Offering (the “Private Placement”).

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of March and September of each year, with the first interest payment on March 31, 2023. The first payment will include accrued and unpaid interest for the period from closing to, but excluding, March 31, 2023. The Debentures will mature on March 31, 2028. Each Debenture will be convertible into freely tradeable (subject to resale restrictions applicable to the Debentures issued under the Private Placement) StorageVault common shares at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $8.65 per share. The Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “SVI.DB.C” on January 9, 2023.

The net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement will be used to repay existing indebtedness, fund potential future acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

The Debentures issued under the Offering were offered pursuant to a short-form prospectus dated December 29, 2022 filed in each of the provinces of Canada, which describes the terms of the Offering. A copy of the short-form prospectus is available under StorageVault’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering and the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 206 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.4 million rentable square feet on over 665 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

