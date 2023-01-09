Westhaven Drills 5.66 Metres of 6.83 g/t Gold and 1.90 Metres of 21.15 g/t Gold at the Skoonka Creek Gold Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce initial drill results from its recently completed drill campaign at its 100% owned Skoonka Creek gold property. Skoonka Creek is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), a four-hour drive from Vancouver, and 12 km northeast of Lytton, BC.



Westhaven is reporting assays for 11 holes from its Fall drill campaign at Skoonka Creek. An additional 5 holes are in the lab pending assay.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: “Westhaven’s inaugural drill program at Skoonka Creek has surpassed our expectations, not only where gold was drilled historically, but in areas that had not previously been drill-tested. Both high-grade gold mineralization, and broad, lower-grade gold zones were encountered. This bodes well for future targeting on what is a prospective property within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt and strengthens management’s belief in the district-scale potential of this largely untested gold belt.” Thomas goes on to add, “Westhaven is starting 2023 with a strong treasury and planning has begun for a follow-up exploration program at Skoonka Creek.”

Skoonka Creek Highlights:

SC22-006: 1.90 metres (m) of 21.15 g/t Au (gold) and 13.65 g/t Ag (silver) was intercepted within 48.05m of 1.28 g/t Au and 1.29 g/t Ag starting near surface.



of and was intercepted within of and starting near surface. SC22-005: 5.66m of 6.83 g/t Au and 4.60 g/t Ag, including 2.77m of 12.35 g/t Au and 7.75 g/t Ag was intercepted within 48.00m of 1.07 g/t Au and 1.11 g/t Ag.



of and including of and was intercepted within Extended the previously known gold-silver mineralization along strike by 900m (Please see plan map below).

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: “The 2022 drilling at Skoonka Creek confirmed the bonanza gold grades previously encountered in historic drilling at the JJ target. The higher-grade intercepts are contained in epithermal quartz veins comprising the JJ vein zone. The historic and 2022 drilling targeting the JJ vein zone has also intersected gold mineralization contained in up to four discrete gently south dipping horizons varying from several metres to about 40 metres in thickness proximal to the JJ vein zone (see cross-sections below). This mineralization lies mostly in the vein zone footwall at shallower depths above 1450m elevation, and in the vein zone hanging wall at depths below 1450m elevation. These horizons consist of bleached, clay-carbonate (+/- pyrite, +/-silica) altered and hematized andesite and basalt breccias that tend to be veined and brecciated by calcite (+/- iron carbonate, +/- zeolite).” Fischl goes on to add, “Broad step out holes farther to the west at the JJ-West target encountered similar mineralization in the vein zone footwall, hosted in bleached and clay-carbonate altered andesites and andesite breccias but over greater widths in hole SC22-014B (0.19 g/t Au over 98.64m, 127.95-226.59m). This gold endowment in the system here, 600m southwest of the drilled portion of the JJ vein zone, suggests the potential for continuation of mineralization over this untested strike length. I believe what was intersected in hole SC22-015, located 300m to the southwest of SC22-014B at the JJ-West target, is likely the diffusely veined upper part of the system. Future drilling will target an undercut to see if the vein zone focusses down to a more constricted but stronger zone with better grades as is often typical of high-grade gold epithermal systems.”

New intersections of quartz veining and gold mineralization at JJ West, combined with those at JJ suggest the presence of an epithermal system extending over a strike length of 1.6km. The trend remains open to both the northeast and southwest (see the attached Plan Maps and the Westhaven Press Release of November 21, 2022). Additional mineralized trends on the Skoonka Creek property have been identified from previous surface mapping/trenching and confirmed by a limited amount of historical drilling.

Table of Results:

Hole_ID Zone From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) High Au (ppb) SC22-001 JJ 19.43 38.04 18.61 1.18 1.43 13200 including 32.27 34.10 1.83 7.92 7.60 13200 including 32.27 33.00 0.73 13.20 12.20 13200 and 86.30 101.38 15.08 0.29 0.42 392 and 149.42 169.58 20.16 0.39 0.59 1080 SC22-002 JJ 22.24 23.42 1.18 0.83 1.78 825 and 28.91 43.42 14.51 0.50 0.62 3780 including 37.35 38.40 1.05 3.78 2.28 3780 and 70.37 75.00 4.63 0.34 0.45 402 and 81.00 103.36 22.36 0.32 0.52 1400 including 97.44 99.46 2.02 1.40 1.79 1400 and 133.12 141.00 7.88 1.55 1.79 2250 including 135.00 138.00 3.00 2.25 2.04 2250 SC22-003 JJ 36.20 49.68 13.48 2.14 1.63 12900 including 47.67 49.68 2.01 10.36 4.89 12900 and 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.05 0.49 1050 and 73.37 94.41 21.04 0.52 0.85 852 and 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.36 0.68 363 SC22-004 JJ 61.00 81.83 20.83 0.45 0.44 4750 including 79.85 80.61 0.76 4.75 1.88 4750 and 98.93 156.00 57.07 0.74 0.42 7440 including 147.94 150.95 3.01 7.44 2.70 7440 and 172.75 176.78 4.03 0.52 0.08 834 SC22-005 JJ 37.32 47.53 10.21 0.93 2.10 3540 including 37.32 42.38 5.06 1.83 4.11 3540 and 51.00 99.00 48.00 1.07 1.11 28900 including 52.70 58.36 5.66 6.83 4.60 28900 including 55.03 57.80 2.77 12.35 7.75 28900 SC22-006 JJ 8.85 56.90 48.05 1.28 1.29 38400 including 24.66 26.56 1.90 21.15 13.65 38400 SC22-007 JJ 107.00 125.00 18.00 0.62 0.69 4500 including 119.00 120.35 1.35 4.50 3.51 4500 SC22-008 JJ 108.48 120.40 11.92 0.30 0.44 515 and 134.74 136.76 2.02 1.10 1.06 1455 and 177.00 180.00 3.00 0.35 0.25 348 SC22-009 JJ assays pending SC22-010 JJ no significant assay 37 SC22-011 JJ assays pending SC22-012 JJ assays pending SC22-013 JJ assays pending SC22-014 JJ West assays pending SC22-014B JJ West 87.40 92.80 5.40 0.29 0.22 384 and 127.95 129.21 1.26 4.40 5.31 4400 and 142.99 156.00 13.01 0.30 0.21 2430 including 144.62 145.70 1.08 2.43 1.06 2430 and 196.70 199.14 2.44 0.29 0.18 288 and 219.00 226.59 7.59 0.61 0.91 1515 including 223.25 224.93 1.68 1.52 2.10 1515 and 312.88 323.85 10.97 0.29 0.32 2020 including 312.88 313.36 0.48 2.02 1.94 2020 SC22-015 JJ West 184.64 185.89 1.25 0.50 0.73 617

JJ Zone:

The primary target at the JJ Zone is high-grade epithermal, bonanza style, gold mineralization associated with quartz veining and quartz breccias, which were successfully intersected over various widths in all eight holes being reported herein (SC22-01 to SC22-08 - see table). 2022 drilling intersected the JJ vein zone over a strike length of 440m with a series of twelve holes spaced 25 to 185m apart. Combined with historic drilling, the vein zone extends over a strike length of 590m with a down dip extent of up to 240m from surface. Drilling also intersected significant intervals of lower grade gold mineralization, primarily in the footwall below the JJ Zone (for example, SC22-003 with 0.52 g/t Au and 0.85 g/t Ag over 21.04m from 73.37-94.41m). This footwall mineralization is associated with brecciation, alteration and quartz-carbonate veining occurring in various host rocks (predominantly andesites and basalts). Results to date suggest that the relative location of this footwall zone varies slightly with respect to the JJ veining, likely as a result of both structural control and host rock mineralogy/rheology. Pending laboratory analyses for 5 other holes completed during the 2022 drill program are expected to help better define the extent of this footwall mineralization.

JJ West:

Three drill holes were collared in 2022 at the previously untested JJ West exploration target (SC22-014, 014B and 015). Hole SC22-014B (see table) was drilled on section 4400E, some 600m southwest of the nearest holes at the JJ Zone. It was drilled at a dip of -55 as an undercut to hole SC22-014 (dip of -45), which was lost in a fault at 98m depth. The JJ vein zone was intersected at 68.5-72.6m. Farther below, in the vein zone footwall, there are thick sections of andesite breccia at 89.63-142.99m and andesite at 142.99-223.25m that are variably bleached, locally very pyritic, and cut by trace to 1% millimetre scale, sometimes banded quartz-pyrite veins. These sections host a number of lower grade intervals. The higher gold and arsenic grades tend to be associated with stronger bleaching and sometimes with stronger quartz-pyrite veining. Farther down hole, in the middle of a thick lapilli tuff horizon at 230.04–450m (EOH), there is an interval of low grade associated with some hydrothermally brecciated tuff at 312.88-313.36m that is healed by 10% pale grey to white chalcedony. The lower grade halo to this alteration zone extends into an underlying basalt dyke at 319.68-323.85m.

Hole SC22-015 was drilled on section 4100E at JJ-West, 300m southwest of SC22-014B and 900m along strike from the JJ Zone. It intersected the JJ vein zone at 152.9-228.4m, consisting of 1% pale grey to white massive to banded chalcedony veins to 4cm in basalt, some with hairline bands of black ginguro with elevated molybdenum and arsenic. The zone is cored by a quartz breccia vein at 185.43-185.89m containing 55 to 65% pale grey to white chalcedony, where 0.50 g/t Au, 0.73 g/t Ag were intercepted over 1.25m (184.64-185.89m). A secondary zone of strongly bleached basalt within the vein zone at 198-211m returned elevated gold values as follows; 0.158 Au, 0.29 Ag over 9.10m (202.23-211.33m).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

Gareth Thomas

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing four properties within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), in Southern British Columbia, Canada. The SBGB is situated within a geological setting similar to those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) across this underexplored belt including the Shovelnose, Skoonka Creek, Skoonka North and Prospect Valley gold properties. All of these properties benefit from proximity to infrastructure which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com .

Maps accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e00750fc-86a4-4692-bc1b-62796efab498

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80372b14-103e-4df7-a47e-c276a676d8f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daa18a8b-89fd-45a1-8f58-fda49b506f3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37320c21-13a8-4808-87a2-a0a49cdda95d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96cd4fd9-e2f2-4f86-bf27-849502519994