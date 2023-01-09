Neurological Biomarkers Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, ACOBIOM, DiaGenic ASA, Olink Biosciences
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Neurological Biomarkers Market by Type (Genomic, Metabolomic, Proteomic, Imaging), by Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis), and by End-user (Hospital & Laboratories, Independent Diagnostic Centers, Research Organization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Neurological Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 17.88 billion by 2030.
Download PDF Brochure of Neurological Biomarkers Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at:
https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/neurological-biomarkers-market/8040
Market Drivers
The primary driver of the global neurological biomarkers market is the increase in the incidence rate of neurological disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, brain trauma, and migraine. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive testing methods and early identification of neurological disorders contributes to the global market expansion. The need for neurological biomarkers has increased due to their ability to speed up drug development. Similarly, the use of biomarkers in confirming diagnoses, determining treatments, and tracking illness progression has fueled the global market expansion. Additionally, the demand for neurological biomarkers is rising due to new developments, such as clusters of biomarkers or biomarker signatures. It is also projected that large corporations' ongoing investments in R&D will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide neurological markers market.
The global neurological biomarkers market has been analyzed from four perspectives – type, application, end-user, and region.
Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'
Based on type, the global neurological biomarkers market is classified into:
- Genomic
- Metabolomic
- Proteomic
- Imaging
The proteomic segment will hold the largest market share of the global neurological biomarkers market in 2021. For biomarker development, the proteomic analysis provides detailed protein profiling of tissue, plasma, serum, and cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). It thus plays an essential part in segment growth. Additionally, the demand for proteomics has increased owing to quantitative proteomics tools that can quickly and accurately measure hundreds of proteins from small sample sizes. Furthermore, proteomics enables the development of biomarkers using established mass spectrometry-based platforms and more recent platforms such as multiplexed immunoassays and aptamer methods by identifying disease-related protein changes, thereby fueling segment growth.
Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'
Based on application, the global neurological biomarkers market is segmented into:
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Parkinson's Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
Alzheimer's disease dominates the global neurological biomarkers market, with the largest market share in 2021. The large percentage of the Alzheimer's disease segment can be attributed largely to an increase in the overall prevalence. Alzheimer's is the most common type of neurodegenerative disease. According to the WHO, around 55 million people live with dementia worldwide in which Alzheimer's disease accounts for approximately 60% to 70% of all cases. Additionally, government and non-government organizations are funding Alzheimer's-related research and development, which is anticipated to fuel the segment expansion.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
Based on region, the global neurological biomarkers market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest Of The World
North America dominated the global neurological biomarkers market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's large share is attributed to the increased incidence rate of neurological disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6.5 million people are living with Alzheimer's in U.S. It is one of the top 10 causes of death in U.S. Additionally, the increase in R&D funding for neurological biomarkers in the region is fueling the region's expansion. Major market players are present in the region, and the government's increased efforts to raise public awareness of neurological disorders are also anticipated to support regional growth.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global neurological biomarkers market are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Quanterix Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Qiagen
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Banyan Biomarkers Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- ACOBIOM
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- DiaGenic ASA
- Olink Biosciences
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://growthplusreports.com/report/neurological-biomarkers-market/8040
Table of Content
-
INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2020
- Base Year – 2021
- Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
- Currency Used in the Report
-
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
-
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
-
MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
-
GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE
- Genomic
- Metabolomic
- Proteomic
- Imaging
- Others
-
GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Parkinson's Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Others
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 6.5 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 17.88 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|type, application, end-user, and region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Neurological Biomarkers Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=WHuocJKe4tQgoVEJ1wkPm2mDhYiHgdXWIqpAgXgp&report_id=8040&license=Single
About Us
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/