Neurological Biomarkers Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, ACOBIOM, DiaGenic ASA, Olink Biosciences

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Neurological Biomarkers Market by Type (Genomic, Metabolomic, Proteomic, Imaging), by Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis), and by End-user (Hospital & Laboratories, Independent Diagnostic Centers, Research Organization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Neurological Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 17.88 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the global neurological biomarkers market is the increase in the incidence rate of neurological disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, brain trauma, and migraine. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive testing methods and early identification of neurological disorders contributes to the global market expansion. The need for neurological biomarkers has increased due to their ability to speed up drug development. Similarly, the use of biomarkers in confirming diagnoses, determining treatments, and tracking illness progression has fueled the global market expansion. Additionally, the demand for neurological biomarkers is rising due to new developments, such as clusters of biomarkers or biomarker signatures. It is also projected that large corporations' ongoing investments in R&D will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide neurological markers market.

The global neurological biomarkers market has been analyzed from four perspectives – type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the global neurological biomarkers market is classified into:

Genomic

Metabolomic

Proteomic

Imaging

The proteomic segment will hold the largest market share of the global neurological biomarkers market in 2021. For biomarker development, the proteomic analysis provides detailed protein profiling of tissue, plasma, serum, and cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). It thus plays an essential part in segment growth. Additionally, the demand for proteomics has increased owing to quantitative proteomics tools that can quickly and accurately measure hundreds of proteins from small sample sizes. Furthermore, proteomics enables the development of biomarkers using established mass spectrometry-based platforms and more recent platforms such as multiplexed immunoassays and aptamer methods by identifying disease-related protein changes, thereby fueling segment growth.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global neurological biomarkers market is segmented into:

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Alzheimer's disease dominates the global neurological biomarkers market, with the largest market share in 2021. The large percentage of the Alzheimer's disease segment can be attributed largely to an increase in the overall prevalence. Alzheimer's is the most common type of neurodegenerative disease. According to the WHO, around 55 million people live with dementia worldwide in which Alzheimer's disease accounts for approximately 60% to 70% of all cases. Additionally, government and non-government organizations are funding Alzheimer's-related research and development, which is anticipated to fuel the segment expansion.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global neurological biomarkers market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

North America dominated the global neurological biomarkers market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's large share is attributed to the increased incidence rate of neurological disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6.5 million people are living with Alzheimer's in U.S. It is one of the top 10 causes of death in U.S. Additionally, the increase in R&D funding for neurological biomarkers in the region is fueling the region's expansion. Major market players are present in the region, and the government's increased efforts to raise public awareness of neurological disorders are also anticipated to support regional growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global neurological biomarkers market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Quanterix Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Banyan Biomarkers Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

ACOBIOM

Myriad Genetics Inc.

DiaGenic ASA

Olink Biosciences

