Automotive Floor Mats Market will worth to USD 16.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Automotive Floor Mats Market Size By Product Type (Textile Mats, Rubber Mats, Plastic Mats, and Others), By Material Type (Polyamide, Polypropylene, Rubber, Nylon, Aluminium, and PVC), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, material type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global automotive floor mats market are 3M, Husky Liners, Inc. (Truck Hero, Inc.), Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Feltex, GAHH LLC, Conform Automotive, Lloyd Mats Inc., German Auto Tops Inc., MacNeil Automotive Products Limited (WeatherTech), Lear Corporation (Masland Corporation), Low & Bonar PLC, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Walser GmbH, RACEMARK International, LLC, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Lund International, Inc. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive floor mats market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Automotive floor mats are a crucial part of the car used in both commercial and passenger vehicles to keep the floor of the vehicle looking good and clean. Floor mats are a type of car accessory designed to protect the interior from spills, rust, and wear. Maintaining a tidy and orderly interior is the major goal of automotive floor mats. Most automotive floor mats are simply removed and replaced. The majority of automotive floor mats are composed of synthetic rubber and have unique shapes and patterns to collect dirt and liquid. There are requirements for the automotive floor mats' durability, performance in a range of temperatures, and ability to control odor release. Floor mats for cars are used to keep the interior tidy. The attributes of these mats, such as their durability, odor release control, weather resistance, and other qualities, provide the vehicle floor mat industry with a significant amount of growth potential. Due to growing consumer awareness of the benefits of utilising floor mats to keep cars clean and maintained, the market for automobile floor mats may enjoy tremendous development opportunities. Automotive floor mats are the most popular car accessory overall. The market for automotive floor mats is expected to expand rapidly due to the increased popularity and demand for premium floor mats.

Scope of Automotive Floor Mats Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players 3M, Husky Liners, Inc. (Truck Hero, Inc.), Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Feltex, GAHH LLC, Conform Automotive, Lloyd Mats Inc., German Auto Tops Inc., MacNeil Automotive Products Limited (WeatherTech), Lear Corporation (Masland Corporation), Low & Bonar PLC, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Walser GmbH, RACEMARK International, LLC, Auto Custom Carpet Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Lund International, Inc. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The textile mats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is textile mats, rubber mats, plastic mats, and others. The textile mats segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because textile mats, which offer high levels of flexibility and durability, are increasingly being used in passenger cars. The textile mat market category was also the market leader in 2022, and it is projected that it would hold that position during the forecast period. The market is expected to increase significantly in developing nations like China and India in the Asia Pacific due to the region's burgeoning passenger car manufacturing.

The polypropylene segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is polyamide, polypropylene, rubber, nylon, aluminum, and PVC. The polypropylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Polypropylene is the most widely used thermoplastic due to its low density, lightweight, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. The increased use of PP in automotive applications for carpet fibers, bumpers, and gas tanks as well as noise and friction insulators is predicted to boost the market for the material type throughout the forecast period. The automotive floor mat industry is very competitive due to the presence of numerous significant producers and their integration into the key links in the value chain.

The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is a commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pickup trucks, light trucks, delivery vans, and light buses are some of the subcategories in this market. These vehicles are primarily used for logistics and transportation purposes across a wide range of end-use industries worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive floor mats include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The production of many items, including carpets and mats, has advanced significantly in North America's automotive floor mats market. One of the key drivers of rising demand for polyurethane and rubber hybrid automotive floor mats over the forecast period is the ongoing replacement of vehicle rubber floor mats with polyurethane matting.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's automotive floor mats market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2023 to 2030. Germany is anticipated to gain relevance for aftermarket sales potential in the automotive floor mats sector due to the size of the area's auto fleets.

China

China’s automotive floor mats market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. Two major reasons that are expected to fuel market expansion in China are the adoption of vehicles with accessories like airbags, covers, seat belts, and mats as well as the rising disposable income.

India

India's automotive floor mats market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030. Due to expanding vehicle production in India and rising customer demand for increased passenger comfort and safety, the automotive floor mats market is predicted to grow over the course of the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive floor mats market is mainly driven owing to the rising production of passenger vehicles.

