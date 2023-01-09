Lifestyle Brand OluKai Chooses Jitterbit to Streamline its Sales and Fulfillment Operations

Footwear Company Connects Key Internal Systems to Boost Productivity and Save Time and Resources

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced that lifestyle brand OluKai, the Hawaiian-inspired footwear company best known for its underfoot comfort, has chosen Jitterbit to connect its key backend systems to streamline its sales and fulfillment processes and improve team productivity. Specifically, Jitterbit has helped OluKai connect its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with Amazon to improve the recording of sales, returns and inventory movement.

OluKai launched as a lifestyle brand with an aim to deliver unique and thoughtful design elements combined with ocean lifestyle-inspired details. One of fewer than 4,000 certified B-Corporations worldwide, the company minimizes wastewater and limits hazardous substances in its manufacturing to build quality products that last longer while lessening its manufacturing footprint. OluKai has a sizable physical retail presence across the U.S. and significant online sales through retailers including Amazon.

Jitterbit Helps Increase Business Agility

When OluKai began selling its products on Amazon, demand almost immediately surpassed expectations. The high sales volume made it difficult and time-consuming to log sales data from the Amazon Seller Central platform into the company's ERP and led to diminished productivity among team members, data inaccuracies, and complications with fulfillment.

The company was an existing customer of eBridge Connections, the e-commerce integration provider acquired by Jitterbit in 2021. The value they realized from using eBridge to support several crucial integrations, as well as the expertise and client service they received from the joint eBridge and Jitterbit teams, it was an obvious decision to expand their relationship and capitalize Jitterbit’s robust Harmony integration platform.

After implementing Jitterbit to seamlessly connect the Amazon platform with its ERP, OluKai realized benefits immediately, including accurate, automated tracking of sales, returns and general inventory movement.

“Our capacity at Amazon grew fast and the day-to-day work that was needed to keep up created a real challenge,” said Jason Ekinaka, operations manager at OluKai. “Using Jitterbit, we went from weekly or bimonthly inventory updates to daily updates, which has been a game-changer. The improved accuracy gives us a better feel for our inventory, and our internal systems can more accurately record how Amazon is performing.”

“Working with OluKai has been a delight, and it has been great to help the company see instant results so it can drive its business forward even further,” said Singu Srinivas, senior vice president and general manager, North America, at Jitterbit. “OluKai’s story is a perfect example of how Jitterbit supports customers on their digital journey by helping eliminate existing and new challenges presented by today’s plethora of disparate systems and technologies, ultimately allowing businesses to boost productivity and innovation.”

Utilizing Jitterbit has enabled OluKai to improve its already high level of customer satisfaction thanks to increased product availability and faster order processing. The company will continue to optimize its use of Jitterbit to connect Amazon and its ERP, and it also plans to explore other use cases with Jitterbit to streamline operations even further.

For more information on how organizations can get ahead with Jitterbit's industry-leading solutions, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/solutions/ .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

About OluKai

OluKai is a sought-after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. In addition to their own growing footprint of retail locations in Hawaiʻi, OluKai is committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom they share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai's spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company's giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation's mission in Hawaiʻi. OluKai is one of less than 4,000 brands worldwide to be Certified B-Corporation; in production, OluKai helps minimize waste water, reduce hazardous substances in manufacturing and build quality products that last longer, lessening their manufacturing footprint. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.