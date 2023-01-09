SMX’s John Sankovich Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Sankovich joins the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board focused on accelerating the development and recognition of the region as a global leader for technology innovation

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of John Sankovich to the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Board of Directors.



NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. John joins the NVTC Board charged with guiding the council’s strategy and supporting the development and recognition of the National Capital Region as a leading global center and ecosystem for cloud and digital transformation.

“We are excited John has joined the NVTC Board. John brings a specialized focus on Cloud and Digital Transformation to NVTC’s board of outstanding leaders who reflect the diverse makeup of our region’s vibrant technology community. Embracing cloud computing and digital transformation is vital for the success of both commercial and government organizations. John’s background will help the council keep our region well informed on how to digitally transform through cloud computing and leading-edge innovation platforms,” said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor.

John brings more than 25 years of leadership and development experience in the cloud and digital transformation industry. He is a longtime resident of Arlington, VA and is excited to help propel his local region as a leading hub of technology innovation. John has been recognized by WashingtonExec as the 2021 Cloud Executive of the Year and by the Potomac Officer Club as a 2022 Cloud Executive to watch.

“The Capital region is home to the world’s most innovative cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Google and the opportunities for us to leverage these companies to the benefit of our commercial and government customers along with our communities is unlimited. I’m happy to have the opportunity to support NVTC’s mission with a focus on helping our businesses and citizens take advantage of all this expertise to grow and expand our cloud ecosystem,” said Sankovich.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About NVTC

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all industry sectors, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.