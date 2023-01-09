Anti-Piracy Protection Market Is Expected to Generate $575.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in government regulations related to data privacy and high spending on safeguarding the IT infrastructure serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global anti-piracy protection market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-piracy protection market garnered $204.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $575.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32239

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $204.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $575.6 billion CAGR 11.1% No. of Pages in Report 265 Segments covered Component, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for cloud-based solutions Increase in the growth of pirated content High internet penetration Opportunities Rise in government regulations related to data privacy and high spending on safeguarding the IT infrastructure Restraints High cost of products, services, technological glitches and lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. This is because the growing trend of work from home policy during the pandemic gave way to increased streaming and publication of duplicate copyrighted content over the internet.

To address this issue, , businesses are now focusing on procuring anti-piracy protection solutions and services to secure content deployed on the web, and to ensure strong data security structure.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global anti-piracy protection market based on Component, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32239

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global anti-piracy protection market analyzed in the research include Red Points, McAfee, LLC, Irdeto, Verimatrix, Synamedia, castlabs, Friend MTS Limited, Brightcove Inc, APP Global, Kudelski SA.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-piracy protection market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/69110719312a2a430f8c10a1f119122d

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/