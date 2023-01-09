US Nuclear’s New PFAS Detector Can Detect These Widespread Toxic Chemicals in Less Than 60 Seconds

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – New laws and regulations restricting or banning toxic PFAS forever chemicals are now in 2023 going into effect which translates to massive testing, reporting, and oversight that is direly needed. This is great news for people all over the country, the environment, and for US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE), who recently introduced two brand new PFAS monitors (portable and stationary versions) capable of detecting PFAS contamination in water, other liquids and gases in an unprecedented 5-60 seconds using proprietary Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) technology. US Nuclear’s unique on-the-spot PFAS detectors are the first and only detector of their kind on the market, with the ability to detect PFAS chemicals through headspace analysis in just minutes. Whereas the test labs happily advertise analysis times of 2 to 6 weeks. With new PFAS mandates in effect in more than half a dozen states, US Nuclear is ready to help states, agencies, and people measure and stay safe from PFAS.

States including Maine, New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado have all passed regulations that are now in effect banning or limiting PFAS chemicals, as well as requiring testing and reporting on the concentration of PFAS present. Maine is the first to ban PFAS in all products across the board: the first mandate went into effect January 1, phasing out PFAS in rugs, carpets, and fabric treatments, with the ban extending to all PFAS products over time. In some states, the new regulations also extend to drinking water utilities, requiring these agencies to test for and limit the presence of PFAS in public drinking water. For example, in Pennsylvania, new drinking water standards limit the presence of PFOA to 14 ppt and PFOS to 18 ppt, requiring municipalities and water providers to regularly monitor and report on PFAS concentrations.

Some studies estimate that PFAS is contaminating the drinking water of over 200 million people and have found widespread contamination of groundwater in private and municipal wells. Once you ingest PFAS in contaminated water, it stays and builds up in your system for a very long time, causing a broad array of severe outcomes such as cancer, birth defects, liver and kidney damage, and more. Fortunately, the new PFAS regulations are a step in the right direction to reducing harm to people from these insidious chemicals, and to increasing demand for US Nuclear’s new PFAS detectors which will be pivotal to quickly measuring and mitigating PFAS contamination.

