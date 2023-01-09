ARize, a Dutch-based start-up, has launched an innovative and user-friendly XR platform for businesses

ARize Group, a Dutch-based start-up, has launched an innovative and user-friendly XR platform for businesses.

With ARize, businesses can quickly deploy engaging AR experiences that enhance customer interactions. Whether used for eCommerce, training, or marketing.

ZOETERMEER, ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the years, many companies have adopted 3D and Augmented reality into their business operations.Although numerous solutions are in the market, they are often unreasonably expensive, take a long time to develop, are tough to implement, and are not frictionless and user-friendly overall.Located in the Netherlands, ARize, a company founded in 2018 focused on the practical use of 3D and AR, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative frictionless platform.ARize allows businesses to easily create and deploy AR experiences that enhance customer engagement, satisfaction, and brand awareness.With ARize, businesses can easily create and deploy engaging AR experiences that enhance customer interactions and drive brand awareness. Whether used for product demonstrations, training materials, or promotional campaigns, ARize's intuitive platform makes it simple for businesses to leverage the power of AR.Companies such as Naduvi ( https://www.naduvi.nl/products/cosmopolitan-design-hoekbank-bali-rechts-gebroken-wit-zwart-293x102x78-gestructureerd-polyester-banken-meubels ) ,Duux ( https://duux.com/ ),Charles and Ron ( https://www.charlesandron.com/product/marina-bag/?attribute_pa_colour=blue ),and many more are already using ARize software and services.Some of the critical features of ARize include:Easy-to-use platform: With a user-friendly interface and step-by-step tutorials, businesses of any size can quickly create and publish AR content.Customization options: ARize offers a range of customization options, including adding logos, branded graphics, and interactive elements, to ensure that AR experiences align with a company's branding and messaging.Scalability: ARize's platform is scalable and can accommodate AR experiences of any size, making it suitable for businesses of all shapes and sizes.Analytics: ARize provides detailed analytics to help businesses measure the success of their AR campaigns and make data-driven decisions."We are thrilled to bring ARize to market and make it easy for businesses to incorporate 3D and XR into their operations," said Aryan Behzadi, the CEO of ARize,"AR is an essential tool for any business looking to stay competitive, and ARize is the best platform to do just that."ARize is poised to revolutionize how businesses use 3D and AR technology. With its cutting-edge frictionless platform and robust feature set, ARize is an essential tool for any business looking to succeed in the digital age.For more information about ARize, visit https://arize.io/

ARize WebAR and 3D on an eCommerce website