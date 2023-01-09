Toubani Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources, Inc. (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) confirms that further to its news release dated December 14th, 2022, Mr. Phil Russo has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

As part of the terms of Mr. Russo`s appointment, the Company has granted him a total of 2,000,000 stock options pursuant to the Company`s stock option plan. 1,000,000 stock options have an exercise price of AUD$0.35 and vest after 12 months from the date of grant and 1,000,000 stock options have an exercise price of AUD$0.50 and vest after 24 months from the date of grant. All the options expire on January 9th, 2026. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Toubani Resources Inc

Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.

For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

