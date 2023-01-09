Valve Cover Gasket Market is expected to grow from USD 19 billion in 2022 to USD 30.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the valve cover gasket market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the valve cover gasket market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global valve cover gasket market are Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Jiu Zhou Automobile Parts Co. Ltd., ISUZU Motors, Daimler Trucks North America, Caterpillar, CRP Industries, Nesco Udyog, Dana Incorporated, John Deere, LGP Sealing, DEUTZ, Banco Products,Elring, LKQ, Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Nipparts, Ge Mao SPETECH, among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide valve cover gasket market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A valve cover gasket is used to seal any gaps between an automobile's valve cover and the engine's cylinder head. The valve cover gasket is an important and fundamental part of the complete engine assembly because it effectively seals the entire engine assembly, preventing leaks from occurring in the car assembly and causing harm to the engine. One of the most crucial gaskets for keeping cylinder head components shielded from the environment and oil from escaping is the valve cover gasket. Engine oil may leak from the engine if the valve cover gasket ruptures. Liquid gaskets and molded rubber gaskets are the two types of covers that are most frequently used in modern automobile engines. The increasing value of a reliable and constant power supply is having a beneficial impact on the growth of the power sector in many industrialized and emerging economies around the world. As a result of multiple mergers and acquisitions in a range of industries, including the oil and gas business, the automotive industry, the electronics industry, the petrochemical industry, and the chemical industry, it is projected that the amount of manufactured and produced items will rise. This will help the market for valve cover gaskets around the world to grow.

Scope of Valve Cover Gasket Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Jiu Zhou Automobile Parts Co. Ltd., ISUZU Motors, Daimler Trucks North America, Caterpillar, CRP Industries, Nesco Udyog, Dana Incorporated, John Deere, LGP Sealing, DEUTZ, Banco Products,Elring, LKQ, Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Nipparts, Ge Mao SPETECH, among other

Segmentation Analysis

The thermostat gasket segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is cork valve cover gasket, liquid gaskets, formed rubber gaskets, thermostat gasket, aircraft gaskets, and aluminum gaskets. The thermostat gasket segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A thermostat allows for a quicker warm-up, which significantly reduces engine wear. Reduced engine wear, increased thermal efficiency, and new vehicle heating standards are all contributing to the segment's growth. The large cabin of a modern saloon automobile means that the amount of air heated by a vehicle heater is tremendous. Modern engines are getting more efficient, especially small four-cylinder British engines, which reduce the amount of heat transported to the coolant. In order to swiftly warm up the coolant, which in turn enables the heater to fast warm the interior of the automobile, a reliable thermostat is required in cold weather.

The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is a commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Recent changes in the automotive sector are expected to cause the market for light commercial vehicles to grow. The automotive industry has grown significantly in recent years as a result of technological advancements and the introduction of vehicles with efficient and environmentally friendly fuel consumption technology. Modern light commercial vehicles are being created and sold all over the world by numerous companies, such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors, which have contributed to the expansion of the LCV market. The thriving e-commerce industry is expected to hasten the expansion of the LCV market. E-commerce businesses employ third-party logistics services to control and manage their supply chains while focusing on marketing and other business activities.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the valve cover gasket include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to regional automotive vehicle systems' technological improvements. Additionally, because of the area's massive fleet of automobiles and its sizable manufacturing and production operations in the automotive sector.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's valve cover gasket market size was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the massive manufacturing facilities and the sizeable vehicle fleet. Germany's market for valve cover gaskets is anticipated to expand.

China

China’s valve cover gasket market size was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. The rising use of valve cover gaskets in passenger cars to ensure improved performance of automobiles in terms of good sealing characteristics and strength of the engine and vehicle parts is predicted to fuel the demand for valve cover gaskets.

India

India's valve cover gasket market size was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030. As a result of technical developments in automotive vehicle systems, the automated valve cover gaskets market in India would experience significant growth. Customers are installing newer and more advanced gasket covers in their automobiles to decrease oil leaks and increase the performance of the automobile.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the valve cover gasket market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness.

