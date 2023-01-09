Olink announces preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provides outlook for 2023

/EIN News/ -- UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, and additional selected unaudited performance metrics.



Full year 2022 reported revenues are expected to be between $139.4 million and $139.8 million, representing yearly growth of approximately 47% on a reported basis, and 53% on a constant currency basis. Reported revenues for the fourth quarter 2022 are expected to be between $57.5 million and $57.9 million, versus $43.7 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Olink anticipates fourth quarter 2022 Kit share of total revenues will be approximately 53%. The Company also expects that year-end Explore externalizations reached an estimated total of 52, achieving roughly $800,000 in average customer pull-through during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022. Olink also expects that Signature Q100 placements reached an estimated total of 91 at year-end 2022.

Olink has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call for February 21, 2023, and expects to provide additional details at that time.

“2022 was another year of tremendous progress for Olink, including the strengthening of our leadership position in next-generation proteomics, strong operational execution across new product development and commercialization initiatives, with the introduction of meaningful products and capabilities for customers around the world,” said Jon Heimer, CEO. “We accomplished these impressive results despite multiple macroeconomic headwinds developing through the year; Olink anticipates another strong year of growth in 2023 that would not be possible without the enormous talent and drive of the entire Olink organization.”

2023 guidance

In addition, Olink expects 2023 full year reported revenue to be in the range of $192 million to $200 million, representing growth of approximately 37% to 43% on a reported basis, and growth of approximately 38% to 44% on a constant currency basis.

The Company expects revenues in 2023 will continue to progress along a seasonal pattern that is weighted toward the second half of the year, and fourth quarter specifically. In addition, Olink believes with continued growth and scale up, it will return to profitability in 2023, as measured by EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call

Olink expects to report its full unaudited financial results for the full year 2022 before the market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:00 am ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the Company's website at https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Presentation and panel participation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Company management will present at the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:30 am PT. In addition, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:15 pm PT, Olink will participate in a J.P. Morgan sponsored panel titled Multiomics: Markers for Modern Medicine.

