Douglas Meyer Joins Bonaccord Capital Partners as Managing Director and Global Head of Strategic Development

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners, a private equity business focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors, is pleased to announce that Doug Meyer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Global Head of Strategic Development. Mr. Meyer will lead our strategic development effort globally, supporting value creation initiatives with Bonaccord portfolio companies.



Prior to joining Bonaccord, Doug spent 13 years as Head of Global Institutional Distribution at First Eagle Investments, a $115B traditional equity and private credit asset management firm majority-owned by Blackstone and Corsair. During his time at First Eagle, Doug served on the management committee and built relationships with consultants and allocators around the world. Before First Eagle, Doug was a Managing Director and Head of Global Equity Product Management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, based in both New York and London. Prior, Doug was a Partner at Lotsoff Capital Management.

“We are delighted to welcome Doug to Bonaccord Capital Partners to lead the firm through its next phase of international development,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “Doug’s 25+ years of institutional experience in global product management and distribution across public and private market strategies will be integral to the development of our global strategic development capabilities. We look forward to continuing to partner with our portfolio companies to support their strategic initiatives as we strive to be the partner of choice for exceptional mid-market sponsors.”

“I am honored to join Bonaccord and help build on the success of the strategic development team, which is a crucial element of the firm’s value creation toolkit,” said Mr. Meyer. “Bonaccord is very well positioned to support the growth of its sponsor partners, and I look forward to helping each continue their evolution from founder-led boutiques into enduring institutions.”

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of September 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 3,000 investors across 46 states, 54 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

