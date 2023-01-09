National Association of Enrolled Agents Announces New Career Center for Tax Professionals

New career center creates opportunities for tax pros to find employment, recruit new talent and sell a tax practice

/EIN News/ -- Washington DC, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) today announced the launch of NAEA Career Center, a new resource that connects employers with tax professionals across all disciplines and career stages. “There is a lot of demand for skilled tax professionals right now. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS. The NAEA Career Center creates a space for employers that are looking for tax professionals with advanced skills and expertise, and professional credentials,” said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President, National Association of Enrolled Agents. “As the only association dedicated to the support and advancement of the EA credential, it is our mission to ensure that our members are provided opportunities for professional development and career growth – both of which are essential to our core to our mission to empower enrolled agents.”

In addition to serving as a robust source of up to thousands of tax job opportunities, the NAEA Career Center will be set apart by a number of benefits it offers to tax professionals and employers, including:



The ability for tax professionals to post anonymous resumes, allowing them to be recruited while remaining in complete control over which employers view their complete information.

A variety of options for employers to expose jobs to passive job-seeking tax professionals who do not visit job boards, including Job Flash emails to NAEA’s job seekers.

Integration of job content into social media channels for added exposure to the tax professional community.

Extensive employment brand advertising opportunities for employers.

The ability for tax professionals to be alerted every time a new job becomes available that matches their personal goals and interests.

Integration of career resources, training and other benefits.

Additional exposure throughout YM Careers’ network of nearly 2,500 niche career centers.

The ability to post the sale of a tax practice.

“The National Association of Enrolled Agents is a world-class organization whose members are an integral part of the country’s tax industry,” said Tristan Jordan, SVP and General Manager, Revenue Solutions. “NAEA’s Career Center is an innovative gateway that matches the right employers with the right talent to help keep tax companies well-staffed, and tax professionals’ careers moving along a professional path that meets their goals.”



For more information, please visit the NAEA Career Center: https://careercenter.naea.org/



About the NAEA



The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts® for 50 years and is the only professional association dedicated to EAs. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of enrolled agents licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides networking, educational opportunities, programs and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org and follow NAEA on Facebook and Twitter.

Brandy Spears National Association of Enrolled Agents 2028220727 bspears@naea.org