VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable Claim Construction Ruling in its Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Company has received a favorable result in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on January 4, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s cases versus Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd et al 6:21-cv-01246-ADA-JTG.



Judge Derek T. Gilliland adopted VoIP-Pal’s proposed constructions, either partially or in their entirety, for all of the terms in dispute in the litigation. The Court’s order has been posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com and can be accessed here. The Court plans to issue a more-detailed Order explaining its analysis in due course.

VoIP-Pal’s lawsuit against Samsung is in the discovery phase and is moving towards an expected jury trial in approximately seven months according to the current schedule.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal stated, “We are very pleased to have received another positive result in a Claim Construction Hearing. Completing claim construction is a significant milestone in any patent infringement lawsuit, and we are glad to be progressing in each of our cases as we continue to move closer to a final resolution. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize. Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.



