UAV CORP’S SKYBORNE TECHNOLOGY RECEIVES PERMIT APPROVAL FROM GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA FOR THE BUILD OF A NEW DRONE HANGAR

INFRASTRUCTURE BUILD AT COSTIN AIRPORT SCHEDULED TO BREAK GROUND

/EIN News/ -- Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV) Skyborne Technology receives building permit from Gulf County, Florida for the build of the largest drone hangar in the State of Florida. Further, from the awarded $1,104,868 million in Grant funding for the infrastructure for water, sewer, power, and road to the hangar site (one mile) will start construction early 2023.

The 100-foot high and 300-foot-long hangar is currently scheduled for completion at the end of 2023 to run in parallel with the build of the SMA 600 Series drone tether-airship. Winfield Construction has been awarded to be the General Contractor for the build of the hangar and the manufacturer of the hangar is Legacy Building Solutions . “The new drone hangar will be a one-of-a-kind technology center for our customer base for integration, flight tests and training,” stated Michael Lawson CEO.

“Great news! It was a long journey, and we are thrilled by the issuance of the building permit to Skyborne Technology. Permit in hand, Skyborne can begin construction of the drone hangar necessary for production of the DATT SMA 600’s, a project we anticipate will bring good paying jobs to our community in late 2023,” stated Jim McKnight, Director of the Gulf County Economic Development Council.

“Expanding the infrastructure of the Costin Airport to provide new services, jobs and investment opportunities has been our goal since we chose this slice of paradise to make our home. The county as well as the US government has been focused on providing the tools for our company to make this a reality. The issuance of the permit is one more step towards completing our vision for today and the future yet to come,” stated Billy Robinson, Chairman.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Lighter than Air and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management. UAVs wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid lighter than air designs, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/lighter than air designed drones. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations. Skyborne Central America, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary pursues unique business opportunities in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico for the Lighter Than Air Detachable Drone “LTATDD SA-70 systems and advanced UAS capabilities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

UAV Corp

OTC: UMAV

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

brobinson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net

https://twitter.com/UAV_Corp

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

Attachments