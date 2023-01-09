Beyond Technology Partners with Infinera to Successfully Deploy Multi-terabit Network to Support Bandwidth Demand During FIFA World Cup 2022

/EIN News/ -- DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Technology, a global player in technology transformation, and Infinera successfully deployed a 3.6-terabit network for a leading Middle East network operator to support the upsurge in global and local demand for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Leveraging Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G technology and installed in record time ahead of the world’s largest sports tournament in support of one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, the deployment ensured fast, seamless, high-quality, and nonstop connectivity for sports fans globally.



This capacity enhancement was delivered by Beyond Technology for one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific to address the substantial surge in demand and to enable a seamless streaming experience for end users. Qatar, with a population of around 3 million, hosted nearly 1.5 million visitors during the four-week-long sporting event. In addition to providing global streaming services, the upgrade ensured that the network could support local streaming services to as many as 500,000 people daily.

Beyond Technology, a Gold Partner in Infinera’s PartnerPlus Program, selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G technology for this critical project. “ICE6 technology builds on Infinera’s heritage of delivering innovative optical solutions that provide meaningful value for our customers. ICE6’s industry-leading performance and economics, coupled with Beyond Technology's strong presence in the region, enabled our client to deliver a high-quality streaming experience for World Cup fans,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Beyond Technology has consistently been recognized for its efficiency and agility in managing international projects such as this one. With an agnostic approach to technology and partners, Beyond Technology can leverage the latest network solutions and provide the greatest value to its customers. “We will continue driving a movement to redefine businesses’ success while creating wellness and transcendence in the ecosystem, transforming business processes through disruptive and reliable technology,” said Jorge Mandujano, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Beyond Technology.

