Helsinn announces the appointment of Dr Melanie Rolli as Group Chief Executive Officer

Lugano, Switzerland, January 9, 2023 - Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated, global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, today announces the appointment of the Group’s current Chief Operating Officer, Dr Melanie Rolli as Group Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective from January 1st, 2023. Giorgio Calderari, former Group CEO, will transition to Vice Chairman of the Board.

Dr Melanie Rolli joined the enterprise in the summer of 2022 as Chief Operating Officer, with over 20 years’ experience across pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with exceptional experience in the development and commercialisation of oncology products. Previous management roles include as CEO of AELIX and CEO of Piqur Therapeutics in the areas of HIV vaccination, oncology and dermato-oncology respectively. Prior to this, Dr Rolli spent 14 years at Novartis Pharma in a number of roles with increasing responsibilities.

Giorgio Calderari is stepping down from the CEO role after 37 years at Helsinn in a series of integral roles, including 12 years as Group General Manager and more recently as CEO. He has been a key player over the life of the Group, supporting the management team and collaborators as it has built Helsinn from the ground up into a business with a commercial and manufacturing presence across three continents, and partnerships spanning 190 countries. Giorgio will continue to work closely with Helsinn and the Braglia family in his new role as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Riccardo Braglia, Executive Chairman of Helsinn, commented: “It has been fantastic working closely with Dr Rolli since she joined in June, and her business acumen, drive and passion to deliver quality oncology products to patients have been clear throughout. I look forward to collaborating with Melanie as she leads Helsinn into 2023 and beyond.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Giorgio for his almost 40 years’ of service within the Helsinn business, together overseeing the delivery of numerous commercial products that benefitted patients worldwide, as well as the expansion of Helsinn’s operational and commercial footprint into the US and China. I am pleased that the team and I will continue to benefit from his counsel as we work together on the Board.”

Dr Melanie Rolli, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer at Helsinn, said: “I am thrilled to be taking on this important role at a business committed to delivering high-quality cancer care and therapeutic products to patients globally. I look forward to collaborating with the management team and the Board to leverage the expertise that has been developed over many years – expanding the reach of our commercial products and looking for executing on targeted in and out-licensing opportunities in the future.”

Giorgio Calderari, newly appointed Vice Chairman of Helsinn Group’s Board of Directors, added: “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside three generations of the Helsinn Family and most recently with Riccardo and the rest of the Helsinn team. As I now reach the later years of my career, I am still excited by what Helsinn Group can achieve and I look forward to remaining involved as Vice Chairman of the Board.”

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and a focus on cancer therapeutics and rare diseases.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. Helsinn’s unique business model enables it to in-license or acquire assets at a late stage of development. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company’s strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn please visit www.helsinn.com

