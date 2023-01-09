PanGenomic Health to Launch E-Commerce Platform for Personalized Natural Health

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") NARA is pleased to announce that it plans to launch its e-commerce platform for personalized natural health solutions this month. Built as an extension to its Nara consumer app and website launched in 2022, the e-commerce platform on nara.care will market its proprietary natural herbal remedy information library and practitioner-vetted brands. At launch, the Company plans to market its offering online in North America, with expansion into the UK and Europe subsequently this year.

"Finding the right natural remedy treatment for various health conditions has its challenges, given the uniqueness of each individual and the overwhelming amount of information out there", said Maryam Marissen, President & CEO of PanGenomic Health. "One of our first online products will be our Nara DNA Mind Report that assesses differences in people's genes and how they can impact the effectiveness of natural remedies when it comes to symptoms of underlying mental health conditions. We believe insights like these will greatly help consumers make more informed decisions when considering alternative natural therapeutic options."

The Company also announces that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "LL30". The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NARA".

The FSE is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest stock exchange in Germany. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems enabling it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading. The FSE is considered an international trading centre for investors.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

