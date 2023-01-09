Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Antimicrobial Resistance and Rising Case Numbers Drives Growth
Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnosis in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and find where the opportunities lie.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
2 Introduction and Market Definition
3 Sepsis - Current Science
3.1 What is Sepsis?
3.1.1 Organ Damage
3.1.2 Neonatal sepsis
3.1.3 Prognosis
3.2 Diagnosis
3.2.1 Infection Identification
3.2.2 Biomarkers
3.2.3 Differential diagnosis
3.2.4 The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs
3.3 Causes of Sepsis
3.3.1 Sepsis Progression
3.3.2 The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations
3.4 Prevalence
3.4.1 Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence
4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.5 Public National/Regional Lab
4.1.6 Hospital lab
4.1.7 Physician Lab
4.1.8 Audit Body
4.1.9 Certification Body
5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence
5.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance
5.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis
5.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts
5.1.5 The Aging World
5.1.6 COVID Market Impact
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma
5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control
5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity
5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms
5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data
5.3.7 The Next Five Years
6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments
7 Profiles of Key Companies
8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview
9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay
9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology
9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR
9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay
9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other
9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx
9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other
10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause
10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal
10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19
10.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other
10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal
10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause
11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product
11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation
11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables
11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service
12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab
12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab
12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care
13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place
13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital
13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abionic
- Accel Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bruker
- Cube Dx
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Cytovale
- DNAe
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings
- GeneFluidics
- GenMark Dx
- Grifols
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Linear Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Response Biomedical
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Septec
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sphingotec
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
