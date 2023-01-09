Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Antimicrobial Resistance and Rising Case Numbers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnosis in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and find where the opportunities lie.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 Sepsis - Current Science

3.1 What is Sepsis?

3.1.1 Organ Damage

3.1.2 Neonatal sepsis

3.1.3 Prognosis

3.2 Diagnosis

3.2.1 Infection Identification

3.2.2 Biomarkers

3.2.3 Differential diagnosis

3.2.4 The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs

3.3 Causes of Sepsis

3.3.1 Sepsis Progression

3.3.2 The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations

3.4 Prevalence

3.4.1 Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/Regional Lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence

5.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance

5.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis

5.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

5.1.5 The Aging World

5.1.6 COVID Market Impact

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

5.3.7 The Next Five Years

6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

7 Profiles of Key Companies

8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay

9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology

9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR

9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay

9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other

9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx

9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause

10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal

10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19

10.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other

10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal

10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product

11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation

11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables

11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service

12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab

12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab

12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care

13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place

13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital

13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Diagnostics

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bruker

Cube Dx

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

DNAe

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

LightDeck Diagnostics

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Qiagen Gmbh

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq2zxs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets