Sinai Temple and Pico Union Project to Host Unity Shabbat Celebrating the Legacy of Martin Luther King Service

Celebration to feature Rabbi David Wolpe, Craig Taubman, Rev. Najuma Pollard, Musician HB Barnum and other community faith leaders and Activists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinai Temple, the oldest and largest conservative Jewish temple in Southern California and the multi-faith Pico Union Project will join together in celebration of Martin Luther King on January 13th for Unity Shabbat at Sinai Temple located at 10400 Wilshire Boulevard and streamed live online at www.sinaitemple.org/unityshabbat.

The 90-minute-service which will begin at 7:30 p.m., is intended to build even stronger bridges of cultural and religious exchange. "As Dr King's loss moves further back in years, his message grows louder and more powerful." Sinai Temple's Rabbi Wolpe said. "All of us are gathering to listen anew to his faithful words of love, unity, justice and hope."

The celebratory evening will bring together Jewish, Muslim and Christian clergy including Rev Najuma Pollard, Aziza Hasan, Ani Zonneveld, Father Ed Benioff, Pastors Joe Cervantes, Terrence Taylor, Guillermo Torres, John Paul Foster and Rabbis Nicole Guzik, Erez Sherman and Avi Taff. Pico Union Project founder, Craig Taubman has brought together talented musicians including the Moshav Band's Duvid Swirsky, world music artist Chloe Pourmorady, Def Jam Poet Sun Luu, and the HB Barnum Life Choir.

"As we continue to strive toward the justice Dr. King so bravely fought and died for; it is important that we do not lose hope but lean into a multi-faith strategy that builds power and powerful relationships," said Dr Najuma Smith-Pollard.

The service is open to the public thanks to the generous support of Judy and Tom Flesh.

For more information contact, Melissa Rice at mrice@sinaitemple.org / 310-474-1518 or visit: www.sinaitemple.org or facebook.com/unityconcert.

CONTACT: info@picounionproject.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinai-temple-and-pico-union-project-to-host-unity-shabbat-celebrating-the-legacy-of-martin-luther-king-service-301715967.html

SOURCE Pico Union Project; Sinai Temple