Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,462 in the last 365 days.

Scottsdale Aesthetic IQ Clinic Now Offering Juvéderm Volux

Newly FDA-approved treatment provides structure, support, and contour to the jawline and chin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juvéderm Volux treatments are now available at Aesthetic IQ Clinic in Scottsdale. Volux is the first FDA-approved hyaluronic acid filler for jawline definition and sculpting. Although new to the United States, Volux has been delivering exceptional results in Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America for many years.

"I am so excited to bring VOLUX into my practice! As a national trainer for Allergan, I had first access to use the product in the US and have been seeing phenomenal results," said Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, Aesthetic IQ Founder. "Colleagues in Canada have told me they see patients back 2+ years and their jawlines still look great!"

While Juvéderm Voluma has traditionally been used to treat the jawline in the United States because it is a long-lasting, strong filler, Volux, Voluma's big brother, will provide even more impactful results. Volux has the same safety profile as other hyaluronic acids in the Juvéderm filler portfolio, but it is firmer, more cohesive, and has a higher hyaluronic acid concentration, all of which results in a stronger lift capacity, ideal for achieving the chiseled jawline that so many of us desire.

Anyone seeking a more defined and structured jawline, including those with mild to severe blurring of the jawline, hollowing in the pre- and post-jowl regions, and those interested in treating sunken chins, should consider treatment.

Volux can be used to treat persons of both genders, from young people with a naturally weak jawline to older people with a less prominent jawline as a natural result of aging. Individuals with extensive jowl tissue drooping below the jawline, excessive skin laxity, or significant fullness beneath the chin, on the other hand, are not appropriate candidates.

"This treatment is especially phenomenal for men! A lot of men start to wear beards to disguise an aging, less defined jawline and chin. I've found the majority of my male clients come in seeking treatment for their jawline and are extremely happy with their results," said Abdo. "My husband was my first patient I injected, and he is thrilled with the results. His jawline is more defined, and it even helped minimize the appearance of fullness under his chin. He no longer wears a beard because he wants to show off his jaw!"

For additional information, phone 480.454.5577, go to http://aestheticiqclinic.com, or visit 7054 E Cochise Rd. B200 Scottsdale, AZ 85253. You can follow the clinic on social media at @Marissa.AestheticIQ.

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, 1 4808886074, holly@hollymorganmedia.com

 

SOURCE Holly Morgan Media

You just read:

Scottsdale Aesthetic IQ Clinic Now Offering Juvéderm Volux

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.