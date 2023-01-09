Odyssey Investment Partners Announces New Head of Portfolio Operations and Investment Team Promotions

Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC ("Odyssey"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced a new strategic hire and the promotions of five members of its investment team:

Daniel Tiemann has joined the firm as a Managing Principal and Head of Portfolio Operations. Mr. Tiemann previously led the deal advisory and strategy practice of KPMG LLP for 17 years. He will be responsible for leveraging Odyssey's collective experience to support the firm's portfolio companies.

Bill Schwartz has been promoted to Principal from Vice President. Mr. Schwartz joined Odyssey in 2015 as an Associate and has played key roles on several Odyssey investments, including Aramsco, Integrated Power Services, Service Champions, Peninsula Packaging and, most recently, Magna Legal Services.

Kyle Dedrick, Katie McCartin, Christian Pinto, and Logan Walker have been promoted to Senior Associate from Associate.

"We have worked closely with Dan for the last 25 years, and we are thrilled to now welcome him to Odyssey to serve as an important dedicated resource for our portfolio companies," said Brian Kwait, Odyssey Chief Executive Officer. "Dan brings a wealth of relevant experience that will be highly valuable as we work closely with management teams to implement our operating strategies and grow their businesses."

Mr. Kwait continued, "These well-deserved promotions reflect Odyssey's commitment to the professional growth of our world-class team. We are delighted to recognize Bill's dedication, creativity, and strong leadership capabilities over the course of his career at Odyssey. Kyle, Katie, Christian, and Logan are valued members of our team who embody our firm's values of hard work and collaboration. We look forward to these colleagues' continued development, and future contributions to Odyssey and our portfolio companies."

Full bios of the professionals being promoted can be viewed at odysseyinvestment.com/team.

