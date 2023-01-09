Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces BT BeaMedical Technologies and Shina Systems Ltd. Enter into a Definitive Strategic Development Agreement

Multiyear Development and Support Agreement Lays the Foundation for the Realization of an Advanced Software Suite to Enable Revolutionary Treatments of Epilepsy and Brain Tumors

WAKEFIELD, MA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BT BeaMedical Technologies ("BeaMed"), a private company minority-owned by Innovation Pharmaceuticals IPIX (the "Company") developing a next-generation laser based platform for epilepsy and cancer surgery, has notified the Company that it has entered into a definitive strategic agreement with Shina Systems Ltd. ("Shina"), a company specializing in medical imaging software platforms, in order to build on unique capabilities of Shina and accelerate the development, regulatory clearance, and commercial deployment of BeaMed's StingRay Laser System for brain surgery.

BeaMed is the inventor and developer of the StingRay Laser System (the "StingRay System"), a novel laser-based thermal ablation technology designed for treatment of previously inoperable cases of epilepsy and for improvement of outcomes and minimally invasive surgical options for brain tumors. The activation of the StingRay System for brain surgery is done under real time MRI guidance, requiring special software for real time laser control based on MRI thermometry. In addition, special software tools will be developed to leverage the unique laser-based surgical tools developed by BeaMed. Shina brings forward decades of relevant experience in rapid development and deployment of medical imaging software suites, including advanced CT/MRI imaging platforms for strategic health companies.

"We are excited about yet another major step in the execution of BeaMed's vision for a transformative product platform within a short time. We are confident that this partnership will help enable rapid implementation of all key requirements for FDA submission and subsequent successful product launch," commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals.

"This agreement provides us with two key strategic advantages," said Gil Shapira, Chief Executive Officer of BeaMed. "The first is immediate access to decades of experience and knowledge regarding design and implementation of high end medical imaging platforms including MRI access, 3D image processing and visualization, and superlative usability. The second is acceleration of our development timeline to get through FDA clearance and market launch quickly. This path underscores the execution-focused strategy of BeaMed to successfully bring its innovation to the market efficiently and expeditiously."

BeaMed was founded by Moshe Eshkol and Gil Shapira, both highly experienced specialists in surgical lasers and medical devices. BeaMed and the development of the StingRay System are also supported by a special prestigious grant from the BIRD Foundation ( https://www.birdf.com/ ), a bi-national organization supporting Israel-US collaboration. Gil Shapira brings forward 26+ years of engineering and product development and management experience, with over 17 years in the surgical laser industry. Gil owns and manages neoLaser, a company he founded in 2012, and led to revenue growth and profitability, with a 43% CAGR on its way to more than 1,200 global installations and performing 50,000+ surgeries annually in over 30 countries. Previously, Gil led product development and marketing at OmniGuide, a successful high-growth laser-based medical device spin-off out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Shina Systems Ltd. develops and markets clinical image management, PACS and medical imaging analysis application software for almost 3 decades. Shina is recognized for its unique tools and intuitive, clinician-friendly application workflow. Clinically effective and technologically distinguished, Shina's software is installed in thousands of clinical sites worldwide, including OEM partners from the top 10 global medical imaging and equipment companies.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The Company is also active in evaluating other potential investment opportunities that can add value and diversify its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements concerning future product development plans, including with respect to specific indications; statements regarding the therapeutic potential and capabilities of the StingRay System; future regulatory developments; and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are risks related to conducting pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and seeking regulatory and licensing approvals in the United States and other jurisdictions, including without limitation that compounds and devices may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere; prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials; the Company's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development, including the amount and timing of the sale of shares of common stock under securities purchase agreements; and the Company's licensee(s) may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing and the Company will not receive milestone payments. A more complete description of these and other risk factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.