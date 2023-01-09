Clean Slate Ink Opens Second Location in Austin, TX Featuring the Asclepion PicoStar® and MeDioStar® Lasers backed by Astanza

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Slate Ink, Round Rock’s leading laser provider, has expanded its laser tattoo and hair removal services to South Austin, featuring two new lasers, the Asclepion PicoStar® and MeDioStar®, backed by Astanza. Since opening its doors in 2018, Clean Slate Ink quickly became a staple name in the greater Austin laser scene. The growing business decided to open a second location, at 5815 W. William Cannon Dr. #106, Austin, TX 78749, to meet the high demand for aesthetic laser treatments and establish itself as Austin’s leading laser provider.



“Clean Slate Ink has grown tremendously over the years thanks to the amazing clients we’ve had the opportunity of serving and the cutting-edge technology we’ve invested in,” said Chris Harris, owner. “We’ve come a long way since our Round Rock opening and hope to bring the same excellent customer service, unmatched removal results, and affordable pricing to South Austin. We can’t wait for clients to get a taste of our advanced picosecond tattoo removal laser and diode laser for the fastest hair removal treatments in Austin.”

The PicoStar® laser is a picosecond tattoo removal system that boasts unparalleled power. The PicoStar® emits high energy at a pulse duration of up to 400 picoseconds. Thanks to its ultra-short pulses, the PicoStar® can fragment a tattoo into significantly smaller particles than a nano laser, resulting in a gentler treatment and faster ink removal through the lymphatic system.

The MeDioStar® laser is a revolutionary diode hair removal system that sports an XL 10 cm2 spot size, the largest in the industry, for treatments as fast as 4 minutes on large areas like the back, chest, and legs. The MeDioStar® is also equipped with 360º contact skin cooling to alleviate the skin immediately before each treatment pulse while protecting the skin from thermal injury.

“Clean Slate Ink is the epitome of hard work and dedication. Their customer-focused approach is the secret to their success. Everything they do, from the technology they’ve invested in to how they price their treatments, stems from putting their clients’ needs first,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “We are honored to be a part of Clean Slate Ink’s expansion into Austin and look forward to their continued success.”

Clean Slate Ink is offering a “Laser Your Way” promotion that allows laser hair removal customers to customize a laser package for five treatments over the course of a year. Customers can choose a Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, or Platinum Package with simple scheduling and no time limitations.

About Clean Slate Ink

Clean Slate Ink opened its doors in 2018 in Round Rock, Texas, as a laser tattoo removal specialty clinic. Since then, Clean Slate Ink has expanded its services to include laser hair removal and permanent makeup removal and opened a second location in South Austin. The leading laser provider offers free consultations and is home to Austin’s most knowledgeable laser technicians.

Customers can conveniently text a picture of their tattoo to (512) 215-9074 and get a no-hassle quote. Clean Slate Ink offers financing options to help spread laser payments over time. To learn more, visit https://cleanslateink.com. Follow Clean Slate Ink on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.