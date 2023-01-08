TAIWAN, January 8 - Presidential Office welcomes delegation led by Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies President Carlos Maria López López

On the afternoon of January 8, a delegation led by Carlos María López López, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit until January 12. Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) extended the delegation from Taiwan's diplomatic ally in South America a warm welcome on behalf of the Presidential Office and said that President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with the delegation the following morning at the Presidential Office.

Spokesperson Chang noted that Taiwan and Paraguay established diplomatic relations over 65 years ago and have since maintained a strong friendship. During this time, Spokesperson Chang said, parliamentarian exchanges between our two countries have constituted a critical force for the consolidation of the diplomatic relationship. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, our two countries have maintained close and friendly cooperation in several fields, including transportation, education, agriculture, trade, infrastructure, and women's empowerment, and Paraguay has strongly supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations. He added that, in particular, when China carried out military exercises last August, Chamber President López spoke out in vigorous support of Taiwan, emphasizing that Paraguay, a faithful ally of Taiwan, stands with the people of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Chang said that this trip marks the first time that Chamber President López has visited Taiwan since assuming office as President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay in 2022. Members of the cross-party delegation include Teófilo Espínola Peralta, who leads the Paraguayan committee on social development and housing; Edgar Espínola Guerrero, chairperson of the Paraguayan committee on national defense, security, and intelligence; and Rodrigo Daniel Blanco Amarilla, chairperson of the Paraguayan committee on childhood and youth development.

Spokesperson Chang stated that Paraguay is a staunch South American ally of Taiwan's, and expressed hope that this trip will promote further parliamentary exchanges, enhance the bilateral friendship, and contribute to the well-being of our peoples, while also bolstering democratic resilience and contributing to economic prosperity and development around the world.