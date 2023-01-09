Biochar Market Market Size [2023-2028] worth USD 365 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1%

The global biochar market was valued USD 149.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 365.0 million valuation by 2028, growing at CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028. Increasing use of biochar in energy production to drive market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business insights, the global biochar market is expected to grow USD 365.0 million by 2028 from its valuation USD 164.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1%. According to our researchers, this char is utilized expansively in a soil amendment to increase pollutants and poisonous elements and also to avoid dropping moisture levels, fertilizer runoff, and soil leaching. Consequently, its wide use is likely to bolster its demand during the forecasted period.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Standard Biocarbon Corporation and PYREG GmbH of Germany engaged in a supply and exclusive contract. The collaboration presents Pyreg's state-of-the-art biochar pyrolysis technology in the Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada.





Market Highlights:

The report presents insightful visions attained by comprehensive study conducted by our expert analysts. An extensive research was inflicted to provide the approximate size of the biochar market. The data utilized to project the shares for several segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gained from extensive interviews with various stakeholders. Additionally, our researchers have gathered admittance to numerous global as well as regional paid databases to present accurate information to make business investment choices simple for our clients.

Growing Government Policies for Environmental Protection Amplified Market Growth



The consciousness about environmental protection is expansively surging across the globe. People are requesting stringent norms to safeguard the environment from wastes and carbon pollutions. The government has implemented numerous severe stratagems to fortify the environment and is motivating the usage of this product for various applications involving energy production, livestock feeding, and others. This aids in decreasing waste and the energy generated through this have no harmful impacts on the environment.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Majorly Impact Power Projects due to Stringent Government Norms

The government across several nations had to enforce nationwide lockdowns & numerous limitations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain got interrupted and the government has also executed travel and transportation prohibitions. Numerous biochar projects were delayed and prime industries were also shut around the world that has dropped demand for power across the globe. The agriculture segment has unfavorable impacts owing to the pandemic, which further deteriorated this market.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 To 2028 CAGR 12.1 2028 Value Projection USD 365.0 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 149.2 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered By Technology, By Application, and By Region



Growth Drivers Rising Government Policies for Environmental Protection to Boost Market Growth



Growing Utilization of Biochar for Livestock Feed to Propel Market Growth









Competitive Landscape:

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific has led the global market in 2020. The latent importance of the region in soil improvement and carbon sequestration is the prime navigating force behind this sector.

North America held the second-largest biochar market share across the world and is likely to see significant expansion due to the rising demand for organic food and high meat consumption.

Europe is another primary region for this market. The market is extending owing to the plenty of forestry excess in Europe.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report:

Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada)

BSEI (U.S.)

3R Enviro Tech Group (India)

Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Farm2Energy (India)

Terra Humana Ltd (Poland)

Tolero Energy LLC (U.S.)

Oregon Biochar Solutions (U.S.)

TerraChar (U.S.)

Green Man Char (Australia)

CharGrow (U.S.)

American Biochar Company (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:



On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into pyrolysis and gasification.



Based on application, the market is classified into farming, livestock, power generation, and others. The farming segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

Geographically, the global biochar market has been branched across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

By Technology Pyrolysis

Gasification By Application Farming

Livestock

Power Generation

Others By Region North America (By Technology By Application, By Country) U.S. (By Technology)

Canada (By Technology) Europe (By Technology, By Application, By Country) Switzerland (By Technology) Sweden (By Technology)

Austria (By Technology)

Germany(By Technology)

Rest of Europe (By Technology) Asia Pacific (By Technology, By Application, By Country) China (By Technology)

Australia (By Technology)

Rest of Asia Pacific (By Technology) Rest of the World (By Technology, By Application, By Country)





