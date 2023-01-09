AI Learning Leader, Ahura AI is Selected for the 2023 GSV 'Elite 200'

Ahura AI to Compete as Semifinalist in the World's Largest Pitch Competition for Pre-K to Gray EdTech Startups

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahura AI, a leading AI learning platform startup, announced the company has been selected to The Elite 200, the distinguished list of semifinalists set to compete in the 2023 GSV Cup. The GSV Cup, widely recognized as the world's largest EdTech pitch competition for early-stage digital learning and workforce skills startups, takes place at the ASU+GSV Summit April 17-19, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The cup, powered by GSV Ventures, Google Cloud, HolonIQ, HubSpot for Startups, and ASU RealmSpark, will award $1MM in cash & prizes.

Ahura AI was selected from a global applicant pool of 900+ startups across 69 countries, representing the largest and most competitive applicant pool for the GSV Cup. More than 200 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning and workforce skills, including Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, ECMC Group, NEA, Pear, Owl Ventures, Reach Capital, and more, leveraged a rigorous framework to evaluate each startup and determine the 200 most promising companies.

"2023 has started off so incredibly well for our team, and Ahura AI is so excited to be selected as a semi-finalist in the GSV Cup alongside so many prestigious innovators," said Bryan Talebi, CEO & Co-Founder of Ahura AI. "We're bringing our transformative AI-driven platform to companies everywhere, increasing their productivity and driving stronger performance across their teams."

"Our GSV Cup semifinalists epitomize our 2023 theme, Brave New World - you can't use an old map for a new world. These 200 companies are charting new courses and drawing new maps to achieve the scaled delivery of learning and skills. We all hope to achieve the mission that ALL people deserve equal access to the future through the innovations of these great founders," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit.

The Elite 200 companies selected as semifinalists in this year's competition support learners from Pre-K to Gray and are well-distributed across the categories of Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Workforce Learning. Among this year's Elite 200 companies:

43% of companies are headquartered outside of the United States

52% of companies have female founder(s)

48% of companies have founder(s) that identify as people of color

The 2023 Elite 200 join an illustrious group of startups with past winners and semifinalists, including, Abwaab, Curious Cardinals, Ethena, Kibo Schools, LingoAce, uDocz, and many more.

See Ahura AI and all of the companies selected to the GSV Cup Elite 200 https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200

About Ahura AI

Ahura AI is a pioneer in the field of personalized learning. We are a mission driven company, founded with the goal of developing a powerful AI-driven platform to enable the workforce, teams, companies, and even individuals acquire the critical skills necessary to succeed in the unfolding economy. "Meet Your Future", speaks to the company's vision and belief in the transformational power of learning, and that access to a platform that understands how we learn, our unique differences, and personalizes the experience of connecting to information creates agility and fearlessness in a constantly shifting workplace. For more information, please visit: www.ahuraai.com

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

Contact Information:

Tricia Chan

CMO

tricia@ahuraai.com

9172390642



Related Images











Image 1: Ahura AI Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment