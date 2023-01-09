Submit Release
KVH Industries’ CEO and CTO to Speak at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), CEO, Brent Bruun, and CTO, Robert Balog, will be speaking at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The presentation, which is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET, will be simulcast on the Internet and can be accessed via KVH Industries’ investor website, investors.kvh.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available for replay later in the day at the same website address.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity, content, and value-added services delivered via innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. KVH develops, manufactures, and provides maritime communication hardware and services worldwide. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.

