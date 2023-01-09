Synthetic Fibers Market Size Expected To Reach $231 Billion By 2027

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the synthetic fibers market. As per TBRC’s synthetic fibers market forecast, the global synthetic fibers market size is expected to grow from $231.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The increased usage of synthetic fibers in end-user industries is expected to drive the synthetic fiber market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest synthetic fibers market share. Major players in the synthetic fibers market include Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Trending Synthetic Fibers Market Trend

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers made from polymer aromatic polyamide are mainly of two types: para-aramid and meta-aramid. Aramids, UHME polyethylene, and POA are the major types of specialty synthetic fibers. Marine, medical, sporting goods, pressure vessels, and reinforcement materials industries are the significant applications for the specialty synthetic fiber market, and growth in these markets is driving the synthetic fiber market. For instance, some of the new products using synthetic fibers include bioplastics, plastic composites/nanocomposites, self-healing polymers, plastic electronics, and smart and reactive polymers.

Synthetic Fibers Market Segments

• By Type: Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin, Other Types

• By Application: Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global synthetic fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on synthetic fibers global market size, synthetic fibers global market outlook, drivers and synthetic fibers global market trends, synthetic fibers global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and synthetic fibers global market growth across geographies. The synthetic fibers global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

