Local Foodism app released to spotlight the local food scene

Local Foodism logo Over 50 keyword searches to find what you're looking for Participating restaurants can show you what specials they are offering

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sejo Development has released a free app to help support the local food scene called Local Foodism. The app is available in the Apple and Google Play Stores. It allows locals, as well as travelers, to find the local food scene around them in the United States.

All of the large national restaurant chains in the US have been removed from the search results leaving only the small to mid-sized restaurants remaining. Enter your location and select a cuisine style from our over 50 selections and the app will display results of only the local restaurants in the area.

Price points, star ratings, hours of operation, last 5 reviews and links to the restaurants phone number and maps are included with each result. Restaurants that partner with Local Foodism have additional links to their daily specials, accolades and website.

The impact for the local restauranteur to have a marketing space specifically for them, without being overshadowed by the large national chains, is a tremendous advantage to grow the local restaurant scene. Too often, the larger restaurant chains take first in search results causing the smaller restauranteur to be pushed down the list. This app gives the local food scene a place all unto it’s own.

Restaurants have the ability to market with Local Foodism and gain numerous benefits, all designed to help promote and grow their business. Free, no risk, trial comes with every sign up. Specials management, accolades, multiple locations management and social media connections are just some of the added benefits received when signed up.

“The need for the local food scene to flourish has become more important than ever. Supporting the community, and everyone within, should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind. That’s the drive behind Local Foodism.” says Sean Johnson, CEO.

Please visit www.localfoodism.com to learn more about the app and restaurant marketing.

Local Foodism video