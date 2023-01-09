Game-Based Learning Market Worth USD 48.93 Bn. by 2029 Technological advancement, New emerging market players by region, and Recent development

Game-Based Learning Market was valued at US$ 10.79 Bn. in 2021 and the total Game-Based Learning revenue is expected to grow at 20.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 48.93 Bn.

The global Game-Based Learning Market was valued at USD 10.79 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 48.93 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.



Game-Based Learning Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the Game-Based Learning Market.

This research study involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Game-Based Learning Market.

Game-Based Learning Market Overview

Game base learning is an activity and skills development technique where the user can enhance the learning of games , the user’s learning can learn problem-solving capabilities and increases their thinking level, which are key deriving factors of game based learning. these game-based learning are highly popular among the young generation and also popular in business training, education , soft skills learning, and social media . cloud technologies and new technological development in game-based learning drive market growth globally. Also, market players are highly focusing on the introduction of subscription-based services to create market place also, provide ready-to-use premium courses, which are weekly updated with uniqueness. these create a lucrative opportunity for emerging market players during the forecast period.

Game-Based Learning Market Dynamics

The growing popularity and high demand for cloud-based learning models in developing countries are boosting the market demand. New technological involvement like microlearning virtual reality and augmented learning this technological adoption is cost-effective and allows flexible teaching techniques for students, which are expected to drive the market demand globally.

Virtual reality(VR) Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented reality (AR) are highly in demand thanks to their interactive experience and real working experience to employ or students also, the increasing use of AI in healthcare industries and education industries drives the market growth

The major market restraining factor is the lack of IT infrastructure in many developing and developed industries and in schools or colleges. also, holding a cloud server is more expensive. Increasing cybercrime in internet-connected devices like mobiles and internet surfing, emails are a serious concern in the market.

Game-Based Learning Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Game-based learning solutions, technological advancement with AI, AR, VR, and cloud adoption with traditional-based learning are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Also, internet penetration and the adoption of smartphones increased the market demand. E-learning models and game-based learning are key trends in the global market. The US, China, Italy, and other developed countries are highly adopting game-based learning countries.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Thanks to growing demand. For game-based learning from corporate and private sectors, helps to boost demand for the market regionally. The increasing digital economy and increasing market layers with new product launching are driving market growth.

Market Size in 2021 USD 10.79 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 48.93 Bn. CAGR 20.8% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segement Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Game-Based Learning Market Key Competitors:

Kahoot

Frontier Developments

Minecraft

Spin Master

Bublar Group

BreakAway games

Gamelearn

Recurrence

Schell Games

Stratbeans

Tangible Play

Simulearn

Playgen

Raptivity

Banzai Labs

Cognitive Toybox

Fundamentor

Idnusgeeks

Kuato Studios

Monkimun

Smart Lumies

G-Cube

Hornbill FX

Infinite Dreams

Layup

MLevel

Quodeck

Threatgen

Gametize

Sweetrush

Kidoz,

VR Education Holdings

Key questions answered in the Game-Based Learning Market are:

What are the technological innovations in Game-Based Learning Market?

What are the factors driving the growth of the Game-Based Learning Market?

Which technology insight dominated the Game-Based Learning Market in 2021?

How COVID-19 affected the growth of the Game-Based Learning Market?

What is the growth rate of the Game-Based Learning Market during the forecast period?

What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the Game-Based Learning Market?

Who are the market leaders in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil in North America region?

Which deployment mode led the Game-Based Learning Market in 2021?

Who are the key players in the Game-Based Learning Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Game-Based Learning Market?

Which region held the largest market share in Game-Based Learning Market?

What is the growth rate of the North America Game-Based Learning Market

What is key feature of game-based learning?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – by End-User, Learning Type, Courses and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

