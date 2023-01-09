Intraoral Scanners Market Worth USD 958.12 Mn by 2029 Competitive Rivalry, Technological development, R&D investments and forecast 2029

Intraoral Scanners Market size was valued at USD 473.85 Mn. in 2021 and the total Intraoral Scanners revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 958.12 Mn.

Maximize Market research has published a medical devices analysis report on the " Intraoral Scanners market ". The global Intraoral Scanners market was valued at USD 473.85 Million in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 958.12 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Intraoral Scanners market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report involves the wide-ranging usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process is the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation , upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industries, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers and producers, etc. The primary sources from the demand side include industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, end users (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Intraoral Scanners market

Intraoral Scanners market overview

The intraoral scanner is a device, which provides a 3D image of the exact details of oral hard and soft tissues through high-quality images. This device is highly used to enhance the patient scanning experience. It provides fast results in minimum time with high accuracy. Thanks to the rapid growth of the generic population and the growth of dental disorders are increases, which create a high demand for the Intraoral Scanners market during the forecast period. The shortage of skilled professionals and the high cost of devices are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Intraoral Scanners market Dynamics

Growing demand for dental tourism will be expected to drive the intraoral scanner market during the forecast period. The Philippines, USA, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and Indonesia are some of the most famous dental tourism countries theses countries increase the demand of the market by holding nearly half of all dental tourism share globally. Dental tourism is cost-effective in developing countries and provides high-quality dental care.

High-cost hamper the intraoral scanner market growth, this cast is highly dependent on treatment and the nature of the procedure required for the patient. one of the primary factors that affect the market growth is that emerging economies are not adopting this product due to its cost they select cheaper alternatives with new technology, which will highly affect the intraoral market growth.

Intraoral Scanners Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing generic population and growth of dental disorders such as an oral cavities, and periodontal diseases, and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are some of the key driving factors expected to increase the demand of the market. technological development R&D investment is done by key market players and new product launching in advance scanners, which is expected to create an opportunity and increase competitiveness in the market.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Thanks to emerging new market players in the intraoral scanners market. Germany is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. thanks to increasing medical tourism and technological development and innovation in the intraoral scanners market

Market Size in 2021 USD 473.85 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 958.12 Bn. CAGR 9.2% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segement Covered Type, Modality, Technology Application, End-user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Intraoral Scanners market Key Competitors:

3M

3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Condor Technologies NV

Densys3D Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

Straumann

Carestream Dental LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

Denterprise International Inc

Biotech Dental

Intelliscan 3D



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Modality, Technology Application, End-user, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

