Rivian Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN today announced that on February 28th, after market close, the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

