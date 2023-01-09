Submit Release
European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2022: Data from 21 Countries, EU Policy Trends, Industry Trends, Energy Trends, & Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report is the most comprehensive publication on the European Heat Pump market so far, including data from 21 European countries.

The report has been structured to cover the different national statistics from EHPA national association members, with an overview of each market and its main development factors. This includes industrial and technical trends, the European as well as the national legislative frameworks, and the organizational status of each market.

European heat pump sales grew by +33.8% in 2021. With 2.17 million units sold across Europe, a new sales record has been achieved. Assuming a life expectancy of approx.

20 years, the current European heat pump stock amounts to 16.96 million units, of which 15.33 million are for space heating. With approximately 120 million residential buildings in Europe, the heat pump market share in the building stock is almost 14%.

Key contents

  • Data from 21 countries
  • EU policy trends
  • Industry trends
  • Energy trends
  • Forecasts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Policy
2.1. European Green Deal
2.2. Digitalisation
2.3. Product related policies
2.4. F-gas and refrigerants related policies
2.5. EU project Investment, Research, and Innovation

3. EU heat pump sales
3.1 European heat pump market development
3.2. Market segmentation
3.3. Heat Pump Benefits
3.4. Market Drivers
3.5. Heat pump market shares across Europe

4. Country Reports
4.1. Austria
4.2. Belgium
4.3. Czech Republic
4.4. Denmark
4.5. Estonia
4.6. Finland
4.7. France
4.8. Germany
4.9. Hungary
4.10. Ireland
4.11. Italy
4.12. Lithuania
4.13. Netherland
4.14. Norway
4.15. Poland
4.16. Portugal
4.17. Slovakia
4.18. Spain
4.19. Sweden
4.20. Switzerland
4.21. United Kingdom

5. Annex
5.1. EHPA sales data acquisition and processing methodology
5.2. Calculating the environmental benefits of the heat pump stock

6. Glossary

7. Revision history

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

