Air Coolers Demand to Surge by 11.6% CAGR through 2032 as Manufacturers Capitalize on Burgeoning Need for Solar-powered Products – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global air coolers market is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2032 from a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022. The market is anticipated to witness exponential growth from 2022 to 2032 by exhibiting 11.6% CAGR.



Air coolers are considered to be a widespread and classic cooling products. They are mainly used in the home segment, commercial kitchens, and warehouses. As a result, the residential segment is expected to see significant demand for air coolers, particularly tower air coolers, throughout the projected period.

However, other types of air coolers are also projected to find continuous demand in the market as they may be put on walls and hence, take up less space. Further, air coolers have reasonable prices, which makes them the best choice in household and small-scale companies.

Installation of air coolers in data centers is a developing trend in the air cooler industry, and the expanding disposable income is expected to contribute considerably to increasing air cooler demand in the next ten years. Solar-powered coolers are another rising trend in the air cooler market. The falling cost of solar modules and growing awareness about the ecological advantages of using renewable resources are likely to encourage their usage in place of traditional air cooler systems.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16327

Key Takeaways from the Air Coolers Market Study

Top air coolers manufacturers across the globe generated nearly 12%-15% of the global market share in 2021.

of the global market share in 2021. During the historical period (2017-2021), the global air coolers market registered around 7.8% CAGR.

CAGR. China air coolers market is projected to develop at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the estimated time period.

over the estimated time period. Based on application, the residential category witnessed a CAGR of almost 6.1% from 2017 to 2021.

from 2017 to 2021. The U.S. air coolers market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% in the next ten years.

"To keep up with high consumer demand for air coolers, manufacturers are developing new technological products in a variety of categories. Introduction of energy-efficient, invertor air coolers and awareness about CFCs are propelling the air coolers market," says an FMI analyst.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16327

Competition Landscape: Air Coolers Market

Key players in the global market want to develop internationally by entering specialty areas via mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. Symphony, for example, bought Munters Keruilai Air Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. to extend its presence in China.

Manufacturers are also concentrating on boosting their research & development (R&D) expenditure for product innovation and manufacturing smaller, streamlined, and fashionable air coolers. Furthermore, producers are ensuring that their products are efficient enough for huge rooms, as well as an exterior environment.

Major players present in the air coolers market are Voltas Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Limited, Daikin Industries Ltd., Symphony Limited, Seeley International Pty Ltd., Havels India Limited, AirGroup, Honeywell International Inc., Intex Technologies, Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co., Ltd., Haier Inc., and Luma Comfort among others.

Click on the Below Link to buy this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16327

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Innovations and Portfolio Extensions Leading to Product Premiumization

3.1.2. Increasing Disposable Income of middle Class Population

3.1.3. Rising Global Warming furling the market's growth

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. The Top 10 in 2022

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-coolers-market

Get More Valuable Insights into Air Coolers Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the air coolers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the air coolers market by product type (dessert coolers, tower cooler, and others), by application (residential & commercial), by sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarket, multi-brand store, independent small stores, departmental stores, online retailers, other sales channel), and region.

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Gel Air Fresheners Market Size: The global gel air fresheners market is estimated to reach ~US$ 1,291.1 Mn in 2022 and is predicted to be valued at ~US$ 1,770.8 Mn by 2032.

Cross Training Shoes Market Share: The Cross Training shoes market is estimated at USD 318 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 439.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Basketball Shoes Market Trend: The Basketball Shoes Market is estimated at USD 2,567 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,538 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Metal Bellows Market Analysis: The global metal bellows market size is expected to reach US$ 1,968 Mn in 2022.

Blowing Torch Market Forecast: The global blowing torch market is expected to grow from US$ 318.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ 510.1 Mn by 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com