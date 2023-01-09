REGENT COIN (REGENT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed REGENT COIN (REGENT) on January 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REGENT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

REGENT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/150683_44b95f16b472496a_001full.jpg

Encompassing the entire crypto universe in one circle, Regent has simplified the whole utility token scenario for all users with its safe transactions, faster processing, all time availability, and worldwide usage. The REGENT COIN (REGENT) utility token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on January 4, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Regent

The global Utility Tokens Market size in 2025 is expected to be $35 million and is expected to grow at 20% CAGR during the period till 2030. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility token scenario for all users.

As the name suggests, Regent encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users, and is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go. The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly.

Regent will act as an internal token payment method to subscribe to more products and services, and will be needed to access and interact with its platform and to use stable currency. These tokens can be either purchased through the app or via an integrated partner. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments.

Furthermore, Regent will also generate value for the ecosystem stakeholder as rewards. Token holders will have real-time stable currency rewards on every transaction done through the app. In addition, users can enjoy shopping discount by using Regent. The discount will be applied directly to the listed prices at checkout.

Regent's aim is to be a community governed decentralised platform that eliminates third-party platforms charges such as software as a service, transactional platforms, and high fee payment gateways. It will enable direct real-time peer-to-peer business and consumer connectivity, service delivery, and low fee stable currency and cryptocurrency payment processing at a fraction of a cost, and will enable free cross-chain asset transfer for retail payments and rewards.

About REGENT Token

REGENT COIN (REGENT) is designed for the convenience, cost effective solution and efficient time usage among the peer to peer community. As a utility token, REGENT enables people to make their utility bill payments using the pay app.

Based on BEP-20, REGENT has a total supply of 2.9 million (i.e., 2,900,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for presale, 5% will be used for marketing, 25% is provided for staking, 20% is allocated for the community, 8% is provided for CEX listing, 8% is allocated for rewards, and the remaining 4% will be used for API development.

The REGENT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on January 4, 2023, investors who are interested in the REGENT COIN investment can easily buy and sell REGENT token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about REGENT Token:

Official Website: https://www.regentcoin.finance

Telegram: https://t.me/RegentCoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/regent_coin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/regentcoin_/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Regent-Coin/100087324862103/

Medium: https://link.medium.com/QqfrpB8VPub

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150683