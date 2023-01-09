Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Twist Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist") TWST shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Twist, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twist-class-action-submission-form?prid=35388&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Twist includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) as alleged in the November 15, 2022 report by Scorpion Capital, defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology; and 2) at the same time, defendants were engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company's true financial condition and prospects.

DEADLINE: February 10, 2023

Aggrieved Twist investors only have until February 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-twist-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-10-2023-301715862.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

