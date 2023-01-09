Submit Release
Ramsey Solutions Offers Free Livestream on How to Build Wealth in 2023

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest edition of The State of Personal Finance by Ramsey Solutions revealed a possible correlation between worry and experience when it comes to money. The report found that 71% of Gen Z compared to 42% of baby boomers are more concerned about their finances. More so, 25% of Americans said they are relying on credit cards more than normal to cover their bills, according to the report.

To combat these startling statistics, Ramsey Solutions is hosting Building Wealth in 2023, a free livestream to give viewers a proven plan for building wealth and eliminating money stress, even in times of uncertainty.

Join nationally syndicated radio host, personal finance expert and national bestselling author Dave Ramsey along with co-hosts of “The Ramsey Show” Rachel Cruze, George Kamel, Dr. John Delony and Ken Coleman to learn:

  • How to battle rising inflation in 2023 by creating margin in your budget
  • How to identify risks and bulk up your emergency fund
  • How to build real wealth by investing and saving for retirement — starting now
  • How to use Dave Ramsey’s simple money plan to help you live the life you want

“There are always a lot of unknowns as we enter a new year, but fear is a terrible financial advisor,” said personal finance expert and co-host of “The Ramsey Show” Rachel Cruze. “When you make the decision to take control of your money, you’re making the decision to improve your quality of life. We wanted to offer this free livestream to anyone who wants to enter 2023 with confidence surrounding their money and future.”

To register and tune in to Building Wealth in 2023, visit ramseysolutions.com/wealth on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. CT.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey’s products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

The State of Personal Finance study is a quarterly research study conducted by Ramsey Solutions with 3,011 U.S. adults to gain an understanding of the personal finance behaviors and attitudes of Americans. The nationally representative sample was fielded from March 28 to April 5, 2022 (Q1), June 30 to July 8, 2022 (Q2) and from Oct. 18 to 24, 2022 (Q3), using a third-party research panel.

 

