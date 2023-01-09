LeaderSharp Group recognized as a Top 10 in Canada Leadership Development (Coaching/Training) company

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaderSharp Group announces it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Leadership Development (Coaching/Training) Companies in Canada in 2022 by Manage HR Magazine.



The World Needs Better Leaders and LeaderSharp helps organizations get there. Developing leadership talent at all levels for today and the future. LeaderSharp is a full-service specialized leadership development company structuring its services and products under four categories: Leadership Coaching, Leadership Training, Custom Leadership Programs and eLearning, and Leadership Consulting. LeaderSharp also offers expertise in the associated and shifting challenges of succession planning and performance management.

Chris Jones, CEO, says: “We are delighted by this recognition, and feel grateful that all our hard work, the quality of the services we provide, and our focus on customer success has been acknowledged. The LeaderSharp story thus far is one of resilience in the face of adversity, perseverance in maintaining the highest quality of services and products, pride in the experience and expertise of our team of Associates, and celebration of our success and that of our satisfied customers.”

LEADERSHIP COACHING: A powerful developmental partnership for leaders at any level including Executives, Managers, Supervisors, First-time Leads, High Potentials and Groups & Teams.

LEADERSHIP TRAINING: Highly experiential training programs delivered by certified Coach/Facilitators. We have a range of training courses to improve individual & collective leadership effectiveness.

CUSTOM LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS:

We design, develop & deliver custom leadership training courses and programs to meet the unique needs of your organization. Our online Learning Platform, Docebo LMS, offers a unique hybrid learning experience, blending self-directed online learning, instructor-led & virtual instructor-led facilitation for high engagement, high retention, & high impact training.

LEADERSHIP CONSULTING: Expertise in broad business consulting and advisory work, Strategic support for senior executives and leadership teams, 1-on-1 & Team Business Advisory & Mentoring, and Strategic planning.

