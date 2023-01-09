Fish Farming Market Size to Boost US$305.43 billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Fish Farming market size was estimated at $305.43 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fish farming is a type of aquaculture in which fish is produced in a controlled environment to be sold as food. Aquaculture, often known as pisciculture, is the practice of growing, breeding, and rearing fish species. Fish farming is the process of commercially raising fish in tanks, ponds, or other enclosures. It is a crucial part of the food-producing process. Overfishing has been addressed through fish aquaculture. Many people's cultural traditions include fish. Protein, fatty acids, Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and critical micronutrients are all abundant in them. Fish farming takes place in three different conditions, depending on the fish's habitat: freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. There are various types of fishes available such as Shellfish, Catfish, Pangasius, and others. The increasing demand for fish farming owing to its profitable business across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of the consumption of fish is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Fish Farming Market for the period 2022-2027.

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Fish Farming Market in 2021 owing to the increasing consumption of fish among the people in this region. The Fish Farming Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Technological advancement in fish farming is set to aid the market growth of the Fish Farming Market report. Rising water pollution is poised to create hurdles for the Fish Farming Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fish Farming Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fish Farming Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Based on the type market for Fish Farming is categorized into Salmon, Shellfish, Tuna, Fin Fish, Milkfish, Tilapia, and others. The finfish segment in the Fish Farming market held the largest share.

Fish Farming Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Fish Farming market with a major share of 46% in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing demand for fish farming owing to its profitable business in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fish Farming Industry are -

1. Alpha Group

2. Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

3. Lerøy Seafood Group

4. Mowi ASA

5. Thai Union Group PCL

