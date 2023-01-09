Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market will generate new growth opportunities 2023-2030 | bioMérieux.

Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size Projections : The global automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at US$ 1,295.5 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

The market study on Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market examines the topic in respect to a number of industry elements, including market size, status, trends, and prediction. Additionally, the report offers a brief synopsis of rival companies as well as particular growth opportunities with significant market drivers. The research includes a thorough evaluation of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, split by companies, regions, types, and applications.

Consumables and instruments are the two types of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing products. Culture and growth media, ready-to-use reagents, complete reagent kits, susceptibility discs, susceptibility plates, and susceptibility cards are some of the consumables used in automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Key players provide reagent kits and disposables designed for use with their automated AST instruments, thereby optimising workflow and overall laboratory efficiency. Instruments for automated microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) provide rapid, accurate, and efficient susceptibility testing, enhancing workflow, reducing hands-on time, and enabling rapid reporting. To improve compatibility, automated laboratory AST instruments are outfitted with Laboratory Information System (LIS) compatible software.

Edition : 2023

Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market research assesses the rate of growth and market value based on market dynamics and growth generating variables. Complete understanding is based on the most recent industry news, prospects, and trends. The research includes a thorough market analysis and vendor landscape, as well as a SWOT analysis of the top vendors.

Major companies in Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market are: bioMérieux S.A., HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

→ Additionally, this report discusses the major factors influencing market growth as well as the possibilities, risks, and challenges that the industry as a whole and key competitors in particular face. It also looks at important new trends and how they might affect both present and future growth.

→ The in-depth review of the global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market's new developments, controversial trends, market pilots already in place, challenges, norms, and technical domain.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2022 Key Insights:

– Examine the current state of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market and its future prospects in relation to production, Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing pricing structure, consumption, and previous experience.

– The research identifies the many segments and sub-segments that make up the structure of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market.

– Market historical information from 2016 to 2022 and forecast through 2030. Market breakdown information by company, products, end-users, and key countries.

– Analysis of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market's growth patterns, prospects for the future, and contribution to the entire keyword market.

– Report on the Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2023 examines competitive developments such as contracts, the introduction of new products, and Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market acquisition.

– To characterise sales volume, Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing development plans in the upcoming years, the research report targets the major international Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing players.

Highlights of the Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing report:

‣ A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

‣ An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

‣ Market segmentation up to the second or third level

‣ Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

‣ Important changes in market dynamics

‣ Emerging niche segments and regional markets

‣ Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

‣ Market shares and strategies of key players

‣ Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world's unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.

