Creekside Farm Offers an Ideal Venue for Weddings and Events

MINNESOTA, MINNEAPOLIS, US STATE, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekside Farm is pleased to announce that they offer the ideal venue for hosting weddings and events with a rustic feel. The beautiful property is situated on 50 acres of private land with mature trees, rolling hills, and open fields to create the perfect ambiance for any special occasion.

Creekside Farm is available for weddings and special events throughout the year, with seating of up to 275 guests. It’s the perfect location for an intimate wedding or a larger family gathering to celebrate a birthday party, anniversary, or another special occasion.

Creekside Farms provides excellent opportunities for indoor and outdoor events, from wide-open green spaces to rustic interiors. They work with individuals and families to choose options to create the atmosphere they envision and bring their event to life. The park-like setting is secluded enough for an intimate gathering while having everything required to keep guests comfortable and happy.

Anyone interested in learning about the venue available for weddings and events can find out more by visiting the Creekside Farm http://creeksidefarmweddingsevents.com/ website or calling 1-320-980-1931.

About Creekside Farm: Creekside Farm http://creeksidefarmweddingsevents.com/ is a secluded event venue near Rush City, MN, providing various options for weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and other special occasions. The 50-acre property features rolling hills, flowing waterways, mature trees, and flower fields to create a country-like feel in a rustic setting. Their planning team
works with individuals and families to plan events to the last detail, ensuring every guest remembers the party for years to come.


Company: Creekside Farm
Address: 8555 Rushseba Trail
City: Rush City
State: MN
Zip code: 55069
Telephone number: 1-320-980-1931

Mark
Creekside Farm Weddings & Events
+1 320-980-1931
