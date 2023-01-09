Functional Beverages Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the functional beverages market. As per TBRC’s functional beverages market forecast, the global functional beverages market size is expected to grow from $224.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Increasing awareness of health issues is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest functional beverages market share. Major players in the functional beverages market include Danone, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Cloud 9, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Arla foods.

Trending Functional Beverages Market Trend

The manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colors and ingredients are promoting the growth of functional beverages. Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements. For instance, in April 2021, Manus Bio, Inc., a US-based company operating in natural ingredients, announced the launch of NutraSweet Natural, a plant-based sweetener with zero calories. NutraSweet Natural is produced by isolating the sweetest and purest parts of the stevia leaf, which are incorporated into a proprietary blend to create the exact taste of sugar without the calories while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Functional Beverages Market Segments

• By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types

• By Function: Health & Wellness, Weight Management

• By Distribution Channel: Brick & mortar, Online

• By Geography: The functional beverages global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa.

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on functional beverages market size, functional beverages global market research, drivers and functional beverages market trends, functional beverages global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and functional beverages global market growth across geographies. The functional beverages market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

