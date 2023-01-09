Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,917 in the last 365 days.

Loungers Making an Eco-Conscious Impact

"The journey of living with intention is finding harmony within. At Loungers we marry the craft of the past and the concerns of the future into our responsibly made hybrid slippers." Giuseppe Bonfiglio

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, England, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury footwear brand Loungers® is determined to close the gap between luxury goods and environmentally conscious living by practicing zero-waste. Loungers Hybrid Slippers are handcrafted in Italy with local or natural methods and materials, using fewer air miles and achieving a reduced carbon footprint. Additionally, all their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable. Loungers also make an immediate local impact on global warming initiatives and wildlife conservation by planting one tree for every pair purchased through their collaboration with The More Trees Campaign®. The combination offers customers unique and versatile indoor/outdoor footwear that is also a responsible and ethical choice.

Taking inspiration from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, Loungers is also initiating the Kintsugi-Shoes project to promote circularity, upcycling, and sustainability, inviting customers to return their old Loungers when they are ready for a new pair.

The shoes themselves stand out for their style versatility that can take you from morning coffee to midday meetings and evening events. Premium materials, high-impact Loungers Absorbo innersoles, and high-traction Vibram® outsoles combine for a sleek look, supreme comfort, and superior performance when you "Lounge, Walk, Drive or Fly in your Loungers."

Loungers are a brand that proves supporting an eco-chic lifestyle doesn't have to mean compromising on style and quality of your sustainability goals. Their Fall/Winter 2023 collection launches at Pitti Uomo in Florence on Jan. 10, 2023.

For more information, contact Claire: sales@loungersway.com or visit our NuOrder showroom: http://nuorder.com/loungersway.

Contact Information:
Laura Press
Marketing Manager
press.office@loungersway.com

Related Files

Loungers Press Release January 2023.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Loungers London


Hybrid Slippers FW23



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Loungers London

Loungers London

You just read:

Loungers Making an Eco-Conscious Impact

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.