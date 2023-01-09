Global Dental Implants Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dental implants market. As per TBRC’s dental implants market forecast, the dental implants market is expected to grow from $9.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth in the dental implants market is due to the rising prevalence of dental caries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dental implants market share. Major players in the dental implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona.

Trending Dental Implants Market Trend

Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics. For instance, in June 2022, ZimVie launched T3 Pro Tapered implant and Encode® Emergence Healing Abutment. The products were designed keeping in mind the products provide both restorative care and aesthetics as well.

Dental Implants Market Segments

• By Product: Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants

• By Material: Titanium, Zirconium

• By End-use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

• By Geography: The dental implants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa.

Dental implants are medical devices surgically implanted into the jaw to restore a person's ability to chew or their appearance.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental implants market analysis, size, drivers and trends, dental implants global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and dental implants global market growth across geographies.

